November 6, 2017
Wine Down With Southshore Uncorked
By Amy Schechter
Craft beer breweries seemed to spring up all over the place in the last few years, but face it, we are not all beer buffs. Southshore Uncorked is a welcome addition to south Hillsborough County offering a unique experience for connoisseurs and lovers of wine alike.
Kathy Lieberman, a local realtor with RE/MAX South Shore Realty, started making wine and private labeling it for clients as gifts. She received such rave reviews from friends and customers who wanted to make their own, she knew she had to explore the option of becoming a homebrew location.
A few years later, Southshore Uncorked is now its own winery which sells wine by the bottle or glass; hosts events, parties, socials, and tastings; and leads you through the process of creating, fermenting, and perfecting your own wine.
“It’s such great quality because it’s a hand-crafted European style of wine with lower sulfites,” explained Lieberman.
Sulfites are preservatives in wine, and people may experience sensitivities to heightened levels of these chemicals when present in foods, making the wine you craft here delicious and more natural.
In addition to helping you get your wine kit started, which can yield up to 30 bottles, there are a wide array of gift items and wine accessories, all of which make the perfect gift for the holidays. You can even have the labels of your bottles customized for special occasions, wedding favors, and for businesses to provide to clients.
Not sure yet? Come to a daily tasting where for $8 you can sample before you make your own and take home a Southshore Uncorked glass. Check out some of the awesome regular events, such as open mic night the 3rd Friday of every month or become a part of one of their wine clubs. There is a wine club for any schedule, the 2nd and 4th Fridays along with the 3rd Wednesday of every month. Local live entertainment at every event makes it the perfect place to come with a date, with friends, or with co-workers for happy hour.
Southshore Uncorked is open Tues-Thurs and Sat from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Fridays 10 a.m.-8 p.m. The store is closed Sunday and Monday. Southshore Uncorked is located at 1432 Apollo Beach Blvd, Apollo Beach, 33572.
Call 649-9466 or visit southshoreuncorked.com.
