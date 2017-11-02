Yellowfin Realty Puts Family First And Seeks Realtors To Join ItsTeam

By Amy Schechter
A yellowfin tuna is a highly prized sportfish known for its strong ability to fight despite a small size. If you reel in a yellowfin, you’ve had a really great day. The Morris family kept that fighting spirit in mind when they took a leap of faith and started Yellowfin Realty in 2009. Despite the turbulent real estate waters of the time, they knew that with the tenacity of their namesake, they could build this endeavor into the gold standard of their field.
Nearly a decade later, Yellowfin Realty continues to support the community with its relationship-based brand and its strong, flexible approach to real estate. Susie Tate Morris is a broker and agent with over 30 years of experience in the local real estate market. She is joined by her son, William Morris, a real estate agent and graduate of Stetson Law School. The Morris Family are fifth generation Floridians, and William, along with his four siblings, all graduated Bloomingdale High School. He and his mother continue their strong investment in the community they love, and together, they lead a team poised to meet all of your buying and selling needs.
From the start, the Morris family knew the importance of creating connections and relationships. William said, “It was a leap of faith on our part, but we knew that my mom had done a lot of real estate; we’ve always been really intentional building and establishing our business on referrals and relationships.” With the combination of Susie’s experience and William’s unique knowledge of law they have seen growth on average of 10-15% a year doing 100 million dollars in sales last year and on track to do significantly more this year as they grow the team of agents they oversee. Recently one of Susie’s other sons, Luke Morris, opened a branch of Yellowfin Realty in Jacksonville.
Ultimately, everything comes back to the customers’ best interests. William notes, “We want to care about the people. We want to be the expert. No one can guarantee a sale price. What we can guarantee is we’re going to do everything the right way. We’re going to take away the variables that prevent an effective sale.” Sellers can expect suggestions to help increase sale price and equity, expert value assessment, and professional photography and media promotions. Buyers are in the hands of a team that knows this community, so they can see all of their options in order to make a good decision and then negotiate a fair price. All clients can expect to maximize their experience buying or selling while limiting frustration, cost, and inconvenience.
Whether in one of their convenient offices, in your home, or at a local restaurant, they want to meet with you for a no-strings-attached evaluation of your housing situation and your housing goals, where they can be your consultant as you navigate the real estate. William is confident: “If you’re going to sell your house and buy one, we can save you money. Talk to us.” Are you an agent looking for a new opportunity? Are you committed to being fully engaged in life every day? Then #finlife is for you, and you’ll have the advantage of Susie, a broker and active agent who knows the ins and outs of real estate and wants to mentor you. Call 229-8862 or visit at www.yellowfinrealty.com.
Susie Tate Morris is married to John Morris, the team’s property manager; they have five children: Chad, Tate, Luke, Annie, and Will. William Morris is married to Mackenzie Skole Morris; they have one son, Hayes.
Yellowfin Realty’s corporate office is located at 11256 Winthrop Main St., Riverview, 33578.
