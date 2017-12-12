Area YMCA Named Top Nonprofit Employer, Seeking Part-Time, Full-Time Staff

By Tamas Mondovics
With its continued efforts to bring quality programming to residents throughout Hillsborough County, Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA facility projects have made headlines in recent months.
A case in point is the Y’s $16.4 million, Spurlino Family YMCA at Big Bend Road, named after its lead donor.
The future facility will include approximately 32,500 sq. ft. of indoor space plus an outdoor aquatic center for the growing SouthShore community to enjoy for years to come.
Included in the long list of benefits the future facility is promising to bring is the promotion of economic development by providing more than 125 jobs, while creating a community hub and bringing together diverse groups of people for the common good.
Appropriately, the Y was recently honored and named one of the best nonprofits to work for in 2017.
Indeed, the world’s number one job site, reviewed data from 15 million company reviews and reportedly named the top15 nonprofits that give their employees the very best work experience while empowering them to serve their communities.
“The YMCA is honored to be named in the Indeed report as one of the top nonprofits to work for,” said YMCA spokesperson Lalita Llerena. “Here in Tampa Bay, our Y has a tremendous history as the City’s oldest nonprofit, and we have been evolving over the last 129 years as we strive to serve the ever-changing needs of our community.”
The recognition is also timely in that the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA is currently looking for several part-time and full-time staff.
Several positions are available at many of our 18 locations across Hillsborough and East Pasco counties.”
Llerena added that the Tampa Y is looking for talented, energetic individuals who are committed to excellence in serving community members.
The Y boasts 154 full-time and 1,210 part-time staff throughout Tampa Bay.
As for the benefits, the Y offers tremendous opportunities to make a difference as rewarding positions are available in executive leadership, wellness, aquatics, sports, administration, membership and program management.
For more information, contact Jen.Federico@tampaymca.org. Or visit www.tampaymca.org.
