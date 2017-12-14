Big & Rich Complete Concert Lineup at Florida Strawberry Festival

Staff Report
The lineup is complete! Billboard Award winning duo Big & Rich featuring Cowboy Troy is coming to the Florida Strawberry Festival Saturday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m. on the Wish Farms Soundstage. You know them best by their hits “Save A Horse (Ride A Cowboy),” “Comin’ To Your City” and “Lost In This Moment.”
Tickets to see Big & Rich featuring Cowboy Troy are $30 each. They can be purchased beginning Monday, December 18 at 9 a.m. on our website, over the phone at 813-754-1996 or in person at the Amscot Main Ticket Office at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City.
