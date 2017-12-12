Bluegrass, Patsy Cline Tribute Show And More Are Offered At The Florida Opry In Plant City

With Arts & Entertainment Editor, Kathy L. Collins
The Florida Opry will continue its 2017-2018 season with Southern Express Bluegrass Band on Saturday, January 6. Southern Express Bluegrass Band is one of the premier Florida bluegrass bands. It’s members all have long and distinguished backgrounds in bluegrass. The band is comprised of five very accomplished members who are talented both instrumentally and vocally.
There will be two shows in February. The first one is a Patsy Cline Tribute Show on Saturday, February 3. There will also be a fundraising comedy show. The date of the comedy show will be announced.
In April, the Florida Opry will feature Larry Mangum, a singer songwriter with over five decades of performing folk, rock, country and Americana. Mangum has lived in Florida since 1970. He has released 10 albums of original music and two live albums since 1980. Mangum is also an award-winning songwriter.
The Florida Opry’s Master of Ceremonies is Randy Scott, a Plant City native who is a singer-songwriter. He sings both country and gospel infused music and has performed at the Florida Strawberry Festival for a number of years.
“The Florida Opry is a family friendly live music concert venue that is held right here in our community,” said Shelby Bender, President and Executive Director of the East Hillsborough Historical Society. “Our professional musicians are highly regarded in music showcases throughout the southeast and beyond,” added Bender.
The Florida Opry is one of the many programs that the East Hillsborough Historical Society funds and operates. “In hosting the Florida Opry, the East Hillsborough Historical Society is striving to keep live music, it’s legends and history a part of what we offer to the community. We offer venue where entertainment is affordable and suitable for everyone,” added Bender.
All Florida Opry shows begin at 6 p.m. Tickets to the Florida Opry are $15 for adults and $8 for students. You can reserve tickets by calling 757-9226 or email info@thefloridaopry.com.
You can pay for and pick up the tickets by visiting the East Hillsborough Historical Society office located at the 1914 Plant City High School Community Center at 605 N. Collins St. in downtown Plant City.
Related
December 12, 2017
Bluegrass, Patsy Cline Tribute Show And More Are Offered At The Florida Opry In Plant City
With Arts & Entertainment Editor, Kathy L. Collins
The Florida Opry will continue its 2017-2018 season with Southern Express Bluegrass Band on Saturday, January 6. Southern Express Bluegrass Band is one of the premier Florida bluegrass bands. It’s members all have long and distinguished backgrounds in bluegrass. The band is comprised of five very accomplished members who are talented both instrumentally and vocally.
There will be two shows in February. The first one is a Patsy Cline Tribute Show on Saturday, February 3. There will also be a fundraising comedy show. The date of the comedy show will be announced.
In April, the Florida Opry will feature Larry Mangum, a singer songwriter with over five decades of performing folk, rock, country and Americana. Mangum has lived in Florida since 1970. He has released 10 albums of original music and two live albums since 1980. Mangum is also an award-winning songwriter.
The Florida Opry’s Master of Ceremonies is Randy Scott, a Plant City native who is a singer-songwriter. He sings both country and gospel infused music and has performed at the Florida Strawberry Festival for a number of years.
“The Florida Opry is a family friendly live music concert venue that is held right here in our community,” said Shelby Bender, President and Executive Director of the East Hillsborough Historical Society. “Our professional musicians are highly regarded in music showcases throughout the southeast and beyond,” added Bender.
The Florida Opry is one of the many programs that the East Hillsborough Historical Society funds and operates. “In hosting the Florida Opry, the East Hillsborough Historical Society is striving to keep live music, it’s legends and history a part of what we offer to the community. We offer venue where entertainment is affordable and suitable for everyone,” added Bender.
All Florida Opry shows begin at 6 p.m. Tickets to the Florida Opry are $15 for adults and $8 for students. You can reserve tickets by calling 757-9226 or email info@thefloridaopry.com.
You can pay for and pick up the tickets by visiting the East Hillsborough Historical Society office located at the 1914 Plant City High School Community Center at 605 N. Collins St. in downtown Plant City.
Related
By Kathy Collins Arts and Entertainment, Valrico