Busch Gardens® Extends Holiday Season With New Three Kings Celebration

Staff Report
Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay unfolds the famed journey to the humble town of Bethlehem during an all-new Three Kings Celebration from Monday to Saturday, January 1-6.
Latin influences are found throughout the park with live music, crafts, authentic Latin food, and more. This cultural celebration boasts authentic Latin flavors found only during the holidays, live entertainment honoring the three Wise Men and Busch Gardens’ dazzling display of twinkling Yuletide lights.
Three Kings Journey Show – Follow the Three Wise Men to a mesmerizing nativity scene depicting the arrival of the Three Kings. A storyteller will share the tale of their voyage and the traditions of the Three Kings holiday to park guests. The journey, featuring live animal topiaries, will take place several times throughout the day and offer a truly special photo opportunity with the three Wise Men and live camels for park guests.
Three Kings Celebration Buffet – During the celebration, join in for the all-new Three Kings Celebration Buffet at Serengeti Overlook Restaurant. Start the New Year with a delicious feast that includes traditional Latin delicacies, hand-crafted appetizers, savory entrees and delectable sweets. It’s a mouthwatering memory to last a lifetime.
Festive Food and Drinks – Food connoisseurs can enjoy Latin-inspired dishes and drinks prepared exclusively for Busch Gardens’ Three Kings Celebration. Enjoy 5 or 10 delectable creations from holiday menus with Sampler Lanyards. Culinary locations like Christmas Town Village will feature savory treats and Yuletide sweets the whole family can indulge in throughout the Three Kings Celebration.
Live Musical Entertainment and Exclusive Meet and Greets – While new holiday flavors tempt guests’ taste buds; live musical acts will have the family singing along to a variety of Latin holiday favorites. The party continues with an exclusive meet and greet with your favorite friends from Sesame Street®.
The Three Kings Celebration is included with any annual pass, Fun Card or daily admission to the park and begins at 3 p.m. until close. New Year’s Eve at Busch Gardens®
The best way to experience the Three Kings Celebration and New Year’s is with a 2018 BOGO Fun Card. When you purchase a 2018 Busch Gardens Fun Card you also get a 2018 Adventure Island Fun Card free.
For information, visit BuschGardens.com.
December 28, 2017
