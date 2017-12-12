Chamber Ribbon Cuttings Include New Escape Room Theme, Twin Creeks Assisted Living, The Shoe Lab, Start Fresh & AAA Sun City

By Michelle Colesanti
The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce has been busy celebrating its new and present members with ribbon cuttings:
Escape Strategy
Escape Strategy is a great place for team building, celebrations, or a fun night out with friends or family where you must use clues and solve puzzles to find your way out of their clever rooms. Chamber members took advantage of being at Escape Strategy to sign up for their own Escape experience.
Manager Alexis Loar invited members from the SouthShore Chamber as well as GRCC to take part in the ribbon cutting.
Book at www.theescapestrategy.com or call 773-7150. Escape Strategy is located at 1312-B Apollo Beach Blvd. in Apollo Beach. It is open Thursday 6-11 p.m. and Friday–Sunday 10-1 a.m.
Twin Creeks Assisted Living And Memory Care
Twin Creeks Assisted Living and Memory Care, 13470 Boyette Rd. in Riverview, is opening in 2018 and recently celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Guests toured the beautiful facilities and tasted some of the delicious food prepared by the culinary team.
Visit twincreeksretire.com or call 278-5800.
Bodyworks Health & Wellness Center’s New Location
GRCC was invited to celebrate with valued member Bodyworks Health & Wellness Center. Chamber members, friends and partners showed up to celebrate the brand-new location at 522 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. Owner Pearl Chiarenza, was proud to show off her new space located within CoWork Landings in Brandon.
Owner Pearl Chirenza, as a Bodyworks Coach, knows that losing weight has to be done the right way in order to cut body fat and preserve muscle. With her knowledge and coaching techniques, you can have the body you want.
Call 324-8988 or visit www.bodyworkshwc.com.
Life Balance And Beauty LLC
GRCC members were recently invited to celebrate with new member Life Balance and Beauty LLC, 10013 Water Works Lane in Riverview. All were able to tour the therapeutic settings and learn about the different services available at Life Balance and Beauty.
Co-Owners Brigit Towey and Fayola Caines have incorporated a concept that embraces your total needs of life including counseling, massage, beauty and wellness. Brigit is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor with a vast background in family counseling and healing. Fayola is a Registered Mental Health Therapist Intern and Licensed Cosmetologist whose focus is on helping others embrace total wellness.
Visit LifeBalanceandBeauty.com or call 677-1555.
Firehouse Cultural Center Launches Expansion
The Firehouse Cultural Center (FCC) recently hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to launch its Expansion Campaign.
In 2016, FCC served more than 30,000 people of all ages and all diversities. To meet the steadily growing needs of this full-time, multi-purpose facility, FCC needed more space. It is launching this campaign to reach its goal of $350,000 to purchase an additional building across the street.
Visit FirehouseCulturalCenter.org or call 645-7651. Firehouse Cultural Center is located in Ruskin at 101 1st Ave. NE.
AAA’s New Sun City Center Location
GRCC was invited to celebrate with AAA – The Auto Club Group (Sun City Center). Chamber members from Riverview and Sun City Center showed up to celebrate this new location. The honorary ribbon cutter was retired Navy Commander Edward J. Socha.
AAA still provides members assistance with travel needs and bookings, including a retail center for luggage and other travel-related items. AAA members love receiving great discounts at an array of businesses from restaurants to theme parks and everything in between.
AAA – Sun City Center is also a full-service Insurance Agency including CD’s & Annuities.
Visit at 4868 Sun City Center Blvd, Sun City Center in the Publix plaza. Hours are Monday–Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Visit www.autoclubsouth.aaa.com or call 633-4880.
The Shoe Lab, Inc. Earns Accreditation For Pedorthics
The Shoe Lab, Inc. in Ruskin, has received accreditation from the American Board for Certification in Orthotics, Prosthetics and Pedorthics, Inc., (ABC) an independent, nonprofit organization which has been providing facility accreditation since 1948.
The Shoe Lab is a Comfort and Orthopedic Shoe Store. The staff has fourth generation of Italian Cobblers and a licensed and Certified Pedorthist, and specializes in comfort and orthopedic shoes. It also provides the services of shoe, boot, luggage and leather repair, boot repair.
Call 516-3353 or visit www.myshoelab.com.
Urban Employee Management, Inc. Celebrates Third Anniversary
GRCC members celebrated the third anniversary of Urban Employee Management, Inc. Chamber members were on hand to partake in the ribbon cutting ceremony that took place in conjunction with Start Fresh Counseling Center’s cutting.
Owners Donna Garrett and Andrew Bales, was able to spread the word of Urban Employee Management to the group. It is a locally-owned and operated Professional Employer Organization which helps small businesses outsource employee administration. Call 760-2881 or visit www.urbanpeo.com.
