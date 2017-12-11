Chanukah Celebrations Around Town & More…

Compiled By Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
DAR Places American Flags At Local Veteran Graves
In honor of Veterans Day, ladies from the Alafia River Chapter DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) gathered at Limona Cemetery in Brandon, to place American flags at the graves of local veterans. The chapter previously worked for many months helping to clean up the cemetery and identify veterans laid to rest there.
During Veteran’s Day, this year national DAR members also remembered the four million U.S. soldiers, sailors and marines who served in World War I one century ago. DAR members honor veterans year-round, hosting recognition events and providing services for those in need. In 2016, members volunteered over 420,000 hours and traveled over 1.2 million miles in performing veterans-related activities.
DAR was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. DAR is a nonprofit, nonpolitical volunteer women’s service organization with over 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the world.
For more information, please email ARCRegistrar201719@gmail.com.
Holiday Celebration At Gardenville Senior Center
Bring an appetizer or dessert to the Gardenville Senior Center, 6215 Symmes Rd. in Gibsonton and enjoy a holiday celebration. It will take place on Friday, December 22 at 11:30 a.m. There will also be an optional gift exchange. Call 671-7601 for more information.
Chabad Jewish Discovery Center Holds Community Events To Celebrate Chanukah
The following events will be held by the Chabad Jewish Discovery Center to celebrate Chanukah.
A Chanukah Festival will take place at Winthrop Town Centre on Tuesday December 12 at 6 p.m. The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue’s selfless service to the community will be saluted, and a captain honored with kindling the center flame of the Menorah. A fire engine will be on hand for everyone to explore and learn more about our local heroes. There will be a Mega Gelt Drop as the firefighters drop over 1,000 chocolate gelt coins from the fire engine for everyone to enjoy. The event will also feature Face Painting, Tony the Balloon guy, Hot Latkes, Chanukah craft and more. It is free to attend.
Chanukah Klezmer Festival & Menorah Lighting at the Sun City Center Chamber of Commerce will feature The Freylach band. It will take place on Thursday, December 14 at 4:30 p.m. Admission is free. Enjoy NY deli style food for sale.
A Chanukah Chocolate Gelt Factory & Electric Menorah Wiring Workshop will take place on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. at the Chabad Jewish Discovery Center, 1578 Bloomingdale Ave, in Valrico. The event is for families with children ages 3-13. The cost is $8 per child.
A Menorah Lighting at Park Square in Fishawk Ranch will occur in front of Cool Beans on Sunday, December 17 at 6 p.m. It will feature Kindling of giant Menorah, Chocolate gelt, Hot Latkes, Chanukah Music, Chanukah crafts and more. It is free of charge.
For more information on these events, visit jewishbrandon.com/hanukkah or call 571-8100.
Winter Wonderland At MiraBay Market
The Winter Wonderland at MiraBay Market will take place on Sunday, December 17 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. to explore unique, handmade gifts, fresh fruits & veggies, and locally made foods. Meet and support your local artisans while finding amazing gifts for your loved ones.
There will be adorable photo spots, a small snow machine, cute decorations tons of local businesses, free samples, and much more.
The Market is located at 107 Manns Harbour Dr. in Apollo Beach. Visit www.mirabaymarket.com.
