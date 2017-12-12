East Bay High School Students Participate In Waterset Fundraisers

By Candace Rotolo
Members of the East Bay High School Key Club spent time helping neighbors in need over the Thanksgiving holiday.
As part of Waterset’s Concerts for a Cause series, the students held a food drive to benefit the community’s annual Feeding Tampa Bay food drive and also participated in the second annual Turkey Trot, which benefits East Bay High School, Doby Elementary School and Eisenhower Middle School.
The students selected to assist Waterset because of the community’s long-time involvement at the school through a quarterly iPad donation program, and sponsorship of the school’s annual Teacher Appreciation Breakfast.
“Waterset has done so much for East Bay High and has supported several projects,” said Mary Ferguson, a teacher at East Bay High School and sponsor of the Key Club. “We’re so appreciative and hope to continue to grow our relationship with the community in the future.”
Sponsored by the Kiwanis of South Shore, the East Bay High Key Club launched three years ago to help provide students with an opportunity to earn required community service hours. More than 80 students currently participate in the club, and have organized a host of local projects. The students not only learn about community needs, but also gain valuable leadership skills.
Waterset by Newland Communities is a master-planned community located in Apollo Beach. It features a variety of amenities that include a community pool, fitness center, Fit Trail and Greenway. The Waterset information center is located in The Landing Club & Café and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sundays from12 Noon to 6 p.m. There are more than a dozen model homes priced from $200,000’s to over $600,000. For more information, call 235-0154 or visit online at www.watersetfl.com.
Newland Communities, actively owns, operates and develops premier residential master-planned, commercial, retail, and urban mixed-use real estate across the U.S. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Newland and its affiliated companies have completed, or have underway, more than 140 diverse real estate developments, more than 20 million square feet of commercial and retail space, and 175,000 residential units in 14 states. For more information, visit www.newlandcommunities.com.
