Eye On Business: December 2017 Riverview/Apollo Beach

Michelle Colesanti, Business Editor
Belz Law, PLLC Offers Elder Law Services
Kyle Belz, Esq. provides compassionate and diligent legal elder care services to individuals and families coping with aging, death, and other life events. He regularly works cases involving probate, guardianship, estate planning, and elder law litigation.
Belz Law is located at 137 S. Pebble Beach Blvd., Ste. 202C in Sun City Center.
Hours are Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, call 296-1296 or visit www.belzlegal.com.
Connie’s Home Décor & Design
Design services at Connie’s Home Décor & Design offers home interior accessories, furniture, lighting, rugs, pictures, mirrors and more. Services include color, flooring, room design and re-designs, upholstery, window treatments.
An in-house florist creates one of a kind silk and natural floral arrangements; and plants for events.
According to owner Connie Kennedy, “We provide solutions to the most important place in your life, your Home. Our beautiful store has quality, new pieces, and offers friendly service to meet your housing needs.”
Her experience is significant in helping redesign your home or display your lifestyle through design.
As an entrepreneur, Kennedy has owned a Mortgage and Investment Company, Real Estate and Remodeling companies, and Home Décor/Design Business; she is a Specialist in Home Consulting. Her background includes building, remodeling, staging and designing luxury properties, condos and multi-unit homes, expanding across the United States. She has bought and sold over 300 homes and has redesigned over 150 homes in this area since moving to Florida in 2011. Kennedy has tremendous mortgage knowledge, having been a Mortgage Broker and Real Estate Investor, and Owned a Real Estate Company, and is registered with NMLS.
Connie’s Home Décor & Design is located at 3818 Sun City Center Blvd., in the Home Depot Shopping Plaza in Ruskin. The hours are Monday-Wednesday and Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m.-3:p.m. and Thursday and Friday from 9:30-5:30 p.m. Call 331-3543 or visit ConniesHomeDecorTricities.com.
Jersey Mikes Open In Riverview With A Bang
Bill Atkins and Rick Barrett opened their seventh Jersey Mikes store in October, offering fresh made subs and cheesesteaks and catering to the Riverview area. Marketing Coordinator, Leo Davies, headed a local fundraiser for the grand opening. Local elementary schools, Collins, Summerfield Crossings and Doby were all asked to participate. The schools were given coupon cards that offered a free sub with a $2 donation to their school. Parents, students and faculty all participated. All of those donations went back to the schools. Doby raised $2,456.32, Collins raised $2,092.71 and Summerfield Crossings earned $809.58.
Jersey Mikes is located at 10175 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview. Hours are 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Call 405-4300 or visit jerseymikes.com. Online and call-in ordering is available. If you are interested in setting up a fundraiser, please contact Leo Davies at leo@jmtampa.com.
Most Kid Friendly’ Booth Trophy Goes To Partners In Allergy & Asthma Care
Partners in Allergy & Asthma Care won the’Most Kid Friendly’ trophy for its booth at the Riverview Chamber of Commerce’s Trick or Treat Street, Continuing the tradition of serving children and families in the community, it is now an official drop-off site for the Tampa Rough Riders’ Teddy Bear Round-Up; accepting new, unwrapped teddy bears for distribution to children in area hospitals, veterans groups, and senior citizens.
Donations are accepted through December 14.
It is located at 13105 Elk Mountain Dr. in Riverview and 3658 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.
Call 681-6537 or visit www.partnersinallergy.com.
