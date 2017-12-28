GRAMMY® Award-Winning Bands Casting Crowns And The Gaither Vocal Band Return To The Strawberry Festival

By Amanda Boston
As Plant City rolls out its 83rd Strawberry Festival, the contemporary Christian band Casting Crowns will take the Wish Farms Soundstage on Tuesday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m. with the legendary gospel Gaither Vocal Band performing earlier that day at 3:30 p.m.
Recipient of a GRAMMY®, six GRAMMY® nominations and 17 GMA Dove Awards, Casting Crowns is a mainstay in the Christian music community with more than 10 million albums sold. Concertgoers can anticipate a set list highlighting Casting Crown’s most recent album, The Very Next Thing, along with hits from the band’s extensive catalogue.
More impressive than Casting Crowns’ celebrity is the band’s continual commitment to its local student ministry. For more than 25 years, lead singer Mark Hall has maintained his role as the student pastor at his church in Atlanta. Additionally, the band supports multiple philanthropic efforts to include Global Youth Ministry and mission relief efforts.
Also taking the stage is the renowned Gaither Vocal Band that has toured the world since the early 90s spreading the message of grace, hope and redemption. Its founder Bill Gaither is listed among the list of ‘Who’s Who’ in the gospel music industry. To date, the band has garnered two GRAMMY® Awards, eight GRAMMY® nominations and 24 GMA DOVE Awards.
Gaither said, “We are excited about coming to the Strawberry Festival in March.” He continued, “It is always a highlight for us. Looking forward to seeing all our friends and enjoying some strawberries.”
Tickets for each concert are sold separately and do not include festival gate admission. Festival gate admission is free for ages 5 and under, $5 for ages 6-12 and $10 for ages 13 and over. With the construction the GT Grandstands bleacher-style seating area, free concert seating is no longer offered as it was in previous years.
Casting Crowns tickets are $30 per person, and the Gaither Vocal Band tickets are $25 per person. To purchase tickets, visit www.flstrawberryfestival.com or the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City.
The Strawberry Festival will take place from March 1 to 11 at 303 N. Lemon St. in Plant City. The festival features nightly headline entertainment, vendors, Midway rides, youth livestock, delicious strawberry treats and much more.
For information, visit www.flstrawberryfestival.com, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (#berryfest18).
