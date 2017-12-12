History Is On Display At Plant City Photo Archives During Its Annual Salute To Veterans Exhibit

With Arts & Entertainment Editor, Kathy L. Collins
The Plant City Photo Archives and History Center (Photo Archives) is hosting its Annual Salute To Veterans Exhibit. The exhibit is open and can be viewed in the exhibit gallery at the Photo Archive now through January 4, 2018.
The exhibit features nearly 750 photos of area veterans. The photos are displayed on a large screen slide show with some enlargements up to 36″ x 48″ and 10 ft. banners. The photo exhibit honors veterans who served from the early 1900’s up through today. The exhibit includes a 24″ x 36″ enlargement of Norman McLeod who was killed in action in France during World War II. It is McLeod for whom the Plant City American Legion Post #26 is named.
According to Gil Gott, Executive Director of the Photo Archives, “The exhibit is in honor of veterans, their families and friends.” Gott added, “The Salute To Veterans exhibit began in 2005 in recognition of the 60th year since the end of World War II. It was created with the assistance of Betty Barker Watkins who had accumulated over 400 photographs and stories from veterans who still reside in Plant City and those who reside around the country.”
If you would like to get copies of any of the photos in the exhibit, there are order forms available at the Photo Archives. In addition, veterans who would like to have their photos added to the collection may bring them to the Photo Archives.
In addition to the Salute To Veterans, the Photo Archives is hosting Tuesday’s at the Archives. The December event (A Holiday Wine and Beer Tasting.) is set for December 19 from 4:47 to 6:37 p.m. You can enjoy a sampling of holiday wines, tasty craft beers, hors d’oeuvres and other holiday refreshments.
The Photo Archives new Tuesday’s at the Archives program for the new year will kick off on January 9, 2018 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The event is a Trivia Night which will test your knowledge of Plant City. Bring your friends and enjoy an evening of fun and prizes as you explore Plant City’s quaint history.
The Photo Archives is located at 106 S. Evers T. in downtown historic Plant City. The regular hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information, please call 754-1578.
