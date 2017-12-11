Holiday Luncheon, Garden Club, Life Story Writing Classes & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Riverview Woman’s Club Holiday Luncheon At Special Date And Time
The annual holiday celebration of the Riverview Woman’s Club will have live entertainment and lots of fun networking with the members and guests on Tuesday, December 19 at St. Joseph’s Hospital S., 6901 Simmons Loop in Riverview in the Franciscan Conference Room. There is complimentary valet parking.
There will be a Cookie Exchange. Bring two dozen of your favorite cookies, along with the recipe, for exchanging. You can buy your cookies if you don’t want to bake.
The cost is $15 for members and guests. Please RSVP no later than Wednesday, December 13 at www.RiverviewWomansClub.org/paypal. Reservations and pre-payment is necessary.
Riverview Garden Club’s January Meeting About Orchids
The Riverview Garden Club will hold its business meeting on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at 10 a.m. at 11020 Park Dr. in Riverview. The guest speaker will be Gerri Almond on Orchids. Call 654-6987 for more information.
Updated Library Hours For The Holidays & More
The Riverview Library, 10509 Riverview Dr. will be closed Saturday December 23-Monday December 25. Early holiday closing will take place at 6 p.m. on December 18-22 and December 26-28. For more information, call 273-3652.
A thank you goes out to Riverview Kiwanis, along with Friends of the Riverview Library, who planted a garden in November at the Riverview Branch library.
Come and find out information on the planned new library. A second public meeting is on the calendar for Thursday, December 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Riverview High School.
Social Media Savviness For Small Business
An interactive workshop on Social Media Savviness for Small Businesses will be held on Thursday, December 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Bloomingdale Regional Library, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. This interactive workshop will teach you how to use social media channels like Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn to reach your target audience. Discover what your message should be and how often you should post on a variety of platforms. Attendees will learn how to build brand awareness and develop social media strategy that will produce the best results.
Call 204-2602 for more information.
Ten Week Free Life Story Writing Classes Begin In January
Free Life Story Writing/ Memoir Classes sponsored by the Friends of the Library are scheduled to begin in January 2018. The classes will be held at the Bloomingdale Library, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. This award-winning, 10 week program will be offered in three separate classes which run simultaneously. The first option will begin on Tuesday, January 16, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; the second, Friday, January 19, 1:30-4:30 p.m. and the third, Saturday, January 20, 1:30-4:30 p.m. A brochure giving more information about the program is available in the library foyer. Adult students should plan to attend all 10 classes. You may register for the classes at the library’s ‘Ask Desk’, or by emailing LifeWritersBloom@msn.com. Please send an email if you have questions. Spaces are limited and fill up fast.
Apollo Beach Woman’s Club
The Apollo Beach Woman’s Club (ABWC) monthly membership meeting/luncheon is the second Wednesday of the month at 12 Noon (socializing 11:30 a.m.) at Apollo’s Bistro, 6520 Richies Way ini Apollo Beach. Reservations to Sharon Vasquez at 641-7856 or sharonlvasquez@verizon.net must be made and paid for by the Friday before.
The Club thanks the community for supporting of its annual ABWC Holiday Bake Sale scholarship fundraiser in front of Apollo Meats and the Very Best Barber Shop on November 21.
The next scholarship fundraiser will be a ‘Paint Party’ on Saturday, January 13 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Apollo’s Bistro. Terrena Conson (art teacher at Thompson Elementary) will instruct. The public is welcome, best suited for older children. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Conson will supply the art materials and lead you step-by-step from a blank canvas to a completed masterpiece. The cost is $35 ($20 back to the scholarship fund). Purchase ticket by January 5. A light brunch will be served and Apollo Bistro will open the bar at 11 a.m. for anyone who would like treat themselves to a mimosa or glass of wine.
Visit www.apollobeachwomansclub.com or contact our Membership Chairman Claudia Gassett at 352-258-4580, claudiagassett@me.com for more information on the Club.
