Honorary Riverview Mayor Crowned – Checks To Charities Given At Riverview Chamber Lunch

Staff Report
On Tuesday, November 28, the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) hosted its monthly event at The Regent, 6437 Watson Road in Riverview.
Riverview Mortgage was proud to sponsor this November Membership Meeting Luncheon. Pastor Norris Brown, South Bay Community Church, provided the day’s invocation.
2017 GRCC President Elijah Heath CFP, Edward Jones, welcomed everyone to the luncheon and invited his board of directors to introduce themselves to the crowd. Leading the group this month in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance was 2017 Honorary Mayor of Riverview Tammy Holmberg.
The highlight of the meeting was the presentation of checks to six local charities. These funds were raised through various fundraisers during the race for 2018 Honorary Mayor of Riverview by four outstanding candidates. The race kicked off September 20 and ran into October.
Only one Honorary Mayor is crowned, but everyone and every charity is a winner.
This year’s 2018 Honorary Mayor of Riverview, Bryan Thatcher of Thatcher Properties, presented checks for $8,130 each to THORN Ministries and to Seeds of Hope. Honorary Mayor Thatcher also received a Commendation certificate from the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners for a job/race well done. Honorary Mayor of Riverview for 2017, Tammy Holmberg, presented the certificate on behalf of the Commissioners.
2018 Honorary Deputy Mayor of Riverview Michael Beiter, Preservation 1st Financial Group, LLC presented checks for $3,913 each to Operation Lotus and South County Spartans Athletic Program.
2018 Honorary Deputy Mayor of Riverview Shirley Bhat presented a check to the Fishhawk-Riverview Rotary club for $7,349 to help support the Club’s C.A.R.T. efforts.
2018 Honorary Deputy Mayor of Riverview Dennis Napoli, Gecko Floor Care, LLC presented a check to Faces of Courage Foundation for $1,462.
Sheriff Chad Chronister, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, was also on hand to speak at this luncheon. He spoke about his delight in leading our county and his goals of keeping our communities safe. Crime levels in Hillsborough County are on a good trend and he intends to do his best to keep them there.
Visit https://www.riverviewchamber.com/.
