Hooked On Christian Books Re-Write Your Story This Year

By Kelly Wise Valdes
It’s a New Year! It’s a new day of hope, of prosperity, of happiness. The start of the New Year is a good time to reflect on the past 365 days and to make a new start, whether in your career, your relationships or your health. The most common New Year’s resolution people make is to begin living a healthier lifestyle. People decide to eat healthier and to begin exercising, hoping to lose weight or just get in better shape. But, in the midst of putting away the Christmas decorations and joining the gym, don’t neglect your spiritual fitness. Make a resolution to become more active in a church group, volunteer, or renew your relationship with God. 2018 is a new beginning of thoughts, of words and of actions. “May He give you the desire of your heart and make all your plans succeed.” ~ Psalm 20:4
Grace Is Greater: God’s Plan to Overcome Your Past, Redeem Your Pain, and Rewrite Your Story
By: Kyle Idleman
This book will shake readers out of their comfort zones with grace and to again be amazed and enthralled to experience Jesus’ radical way of living and forgiving. Learn how to love yourself through God’s love and create the life He wants for you.
God’s Wisdom for Navigating Life: A Year of Daily Devotions in the Book of Proverbs
By: Timothy Keller, Kathy Keller
Unlock the wisdom God provides within the poetry of Proverbs. In this 365-day devotional, this book offers a fresh, inspiring lesson for every day of the year to guide you toward a renewed understanding of leading a Christian life.
Just Breathe: 365-Day Devotional Journal
By: Ellie Claire
This 365 day devotional journal is designed and created to help readers stop, connect with God, and to reflect on their blessings. Each page includes a short devotional reading with a half page of ruled lines for your thoughts and prayers.
A Life Beyond Amazing, 9 Decisions that Will Transform Your Life Today
By: David Jeremiah
Learn to live a life of joy and purpose, despite discouraging circumstances and worrying news. We don’t need to wait for eternity to live a remarkable life, God’s blessings of fulfillment and peace can be lived right here, right now.
December 28, 2017
Hooked On Christian Books Re-Write Your Story This Year
By Kelly Wise Valdes Author, Christian Voice Monthly