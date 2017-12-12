Keller Williams Realty Moves In To Five-Story Valrico Office Building

By Kate Quesada
It has been almost 10 years since construction was completed on the exterior of the five-story building located at 2350 E. S.R. 60 in Valrico and last month it finally received its first tenants. The team from Keller Williams Brandon/Suburban Tampa and Plant City already occupy the bottom floor of the building and are in the process of building out the second floor to make offices and classrooms for their 300 real estate agents.
Located next to the Valrico post office, near the intersection of S.R. 60 and Miller Rd., the Angelica Tower building is owned by National Properties Trust and has five approximately 10,000 sq. ft. floors and a large parking lot. Space that is hard to find in the area.
Keller Williams Partner and Brandon resident Steve Moran moved into his office on the bottom floor of the building last month after closing his former location on Lithia Center Lane in Valrico.
“After driving by this building for so many years, it is so exciting that we are here,” said Moran, who refers to the building as “The Glass Skyscraper of Valrico.”
Keller Williams is moving all of its agents from the Brandon, Suburban Tampa and Plant City offices into the building due to it’s centralized location and ease of parking.
“It is very important to us that we have a location that works for our agents and customers,” said Lisa Spencer, Keller Williams broker and team leader. “The space allows us to offer convenience to our buyers and sellers, something Keller Williams is prioritizing more and more.”
The new location will offer spacious window offices for the group’s top agents and eight-by-eight, glass-walled offices for other Realtors. In addition, the location will feature a reception area, classrooms for continuing education for agents, meeting spaces and a kitchen. “It is rare to have this much parking space and visibility,” said Moran, who graduated from Brandon High School and has worked in real estate in the area for 23 years. “This is going to be a great move for our team.”
The three remaining floors, each about 10,000 sq. ft., are in shell condition for customized build-out. Anyone interested in renting, should contact Megan Lawler with Colliers International at 221-2290. Contact Moran at 661-2476 or visit www.stevemoran.com for more information on his Real Estate business.
Related
December 12, 2017
Keller Williams Realty Moves In To Five-Story Valrico Office Building
By Kate Quesada
It has been almost 10 years since construction was completed on the exterior of the five-story building located at 2350 E. S.R. 60 in Valrico and last month it finally received its first tenants. The team from Keller Williams Brandon/Suburban Tampa and Plant City already occupy the bottom floor of the building and are in the process of building out the second floor to make offices and classrooms for their 300 real estate agents.
Located next to the Valrico post office, near the intersection of S.R. 60 and Miller Rd., the Angelica Tower building is owned by National Properties Trust and has five approximately 10,000 sq. ft. floors and a large parking lot. Space that is hard to find in the area.
Keller Williams Partner and Brandon resident Steve Moran moved into his office on the bottom floor of the building last month after closing his former location on Lithia Center Lane in Valrico.
“After driving by this building for so many years, it is so exciting that we are here,” said Moran, who refers to the building as “The Glass Skyscraper of Valrico.”
Keller Williams is moving all of its agents from the Brandon, Suburban Tampa and Plant City offices into the building due to it’s centralized location and ease of parking.
“It is very important to us that we have a location that works for our agents and customers,” said Lisa Spencer, Keller Williams broker and team leader. “The space allows us to offer convenience to our buyers and sellers, something Keller Williams is prioritizing more and more.”
The new location will offer spacious window offices for the group’s top agents and eight-by-eight, glass-walled offices for other Realtors. In addition, the location will feature a reception area, classrooms for continuing education for agents, meeting spaces and a kitchen. “It is rare to have this much parking space and visibility,” said Moran, who graduated from Brandon High School and has worked in real estate in the area for 23 years. “This is going to be a great move for our team.”
The three remaining floors, each about 10,000 sq. ft., are in shell condition for customized build-out. Anyone interested in renting, should contact Megan Lawler with Colliers International at 221-2290. Contact Moran at 661-2476 or visit www.stevemoran.com for more information on his Real Estate business.
Related
By Kate Quesada Business, Press Releases, Valrico