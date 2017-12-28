Manna On Wheels Meets Physical And Spiritual Needs Of The Hungry

By Michael Smith
Since 2006 Buddy Bass and his nonprofit organization Manna on Wheels have been using food to help the lost and those in need–feeding not just their body, but their eternal soul.
Manna, founded by Bass and his wife, Jane, focuses on feeding the hungry and sharing the message of hope found in Jesus Christ.
Bass, a 67-year-old Dover resident, said that Manna reaches out to those in need wherever God leads, supplying food boxes through local churches. Manna also provides food weekly to two local children’s homes, two local homes for mentally disabled adults, and a rehabilitation home for recovering addicts. Additionally, it distributes bulk food to other ministries in the area. This year, Manna sent more than 55,000 pounds of food to Puerto Rico, South Florida and Ocala after Hurricane Irma.
So far this year Manna has been blessed to be part of more than 75 professions of faith.
In 2016, Manna gave out nearly 156,000 pounds of food to more than 8,000 families. This year, through September 30, Manna already had given out more than 363,000 pounds of food.
In November, Manna hosted its annual Dover Thanksgiving Outreach, providing more than 225 meals with the help of more than 50 volunteers. God blessed the event with two professions of faith.
Bass, who spent many years working as an insurance agent, said the joy of seeing someone come to know the Lord is the greatest gift he receives from the ministry.
He also enjoys seeing people who have very little be so happy to receive food to feed their family and working with other believers in doing the Great Commission.
Bass said Manna’s biggest need is prayer that God will give them a clear vision for His work and funds as He directs.
“We can always use more daily help in picking up food donations and bringing them to our warehouse, sorting food and making up food boxes for those in need,” Bass said. “We have a definite need for a reliable cargo van for daily food pickups.”
As for the future, Bass said Manna, which is governed by a board of directors of 10 people, has a planning committee working on the organization’s business plan.
“The future is of course up to God,” he said. “We plan to take a step of faith and raise funds to hire a person to take over the day-to-day operations.”
Bass wants Manna to plan an outreach for every other month in 2018 and continue its ministry to the homeless and sharing Jesus.
To learn more about Manna on Wheels or to make a donation or volunteer, visit Manna’s Website at mannaonwheels.org or call Bass at 767-5708.
Related
December 28, 2017
Manna On Wheels Meets Physical And Spiritual Needs Of The Hungry
By Michael Smith
Since 2006 Buddy Bass and his nonprofit organization Manna on Wheels have been using food to help the lost and those in need–feeding not just their body, but their eternal soul.
Manna, founded by Bass and his wife, Jane, focuses on feeding the hungry and sharing the message of hope found in Jesus Christ.
Bass, a 67-year-old Dover resident, said that Manna reaches out to those in need wherever God leads, supplying food boxes through local churches. Manna also provides food weekly to two local children’s homes, two local homes for mentally disabled adults, and a rehabilitation home for recovering addicts. Additionally, it distributes bulk food to other ministries in the area. This year, Manna sent more than 55,000 pounds of food to Puerto Rico, South Florida and Ocala after Hurricane Irma.
So far this year Manna has been blessed to be part of more than 75 professions of faith.
In 2016, Manna gave out nearly 156,000 pounds of food to more than 8,000 families. This year, through September 30, Manna already had given out more than 363,000 pounds of food.
In November, Manna hosted its annual Dover Thanksgiving Outreach, providing more than 225 meals with the help of more than 50 volunteers. God blessed the event with two professions of faith.
Bass, who spent many years working as an insurance agent, said the joy of seeing someone come to know the Lord is the greatest gift he receives from the ministry.
He also enjoys seeing people who have very little be so happy to receive food to feed their family and working with other believers in doing the Great Commission.
Bass said Manna’s biggest need is prayer that God will give them a clear vision for His work and funds as He directs.
“We can always use more daily help in picking up food donations and bringing them to our warehouse, sorting food and making up food boxes for those in need,” Bass said. “We have a definite need for a reliable cargo van for daily food pickups.”
As for the future, Bass said Manna, which is governed by a board of directors of 10 people, has a planning committee working on the organization’s business plan.
“The future is of course up to God,” he said. “We plan to take a step of faith and raise funds to hire a person to take over the day-to-day operations.”
Bass wants Manna to plan an outreach for every other month in 2018 and continue its ministry to the homeless and sharing Jesus.
To learn more about Manna on Wheels or to make a donation or volunteer, visit Manna’s Website at mannaonwheels.org or call Bass at 767-5708.
Related
By Michael Smith Charity or Non-Profit Story, Christian Voice Monthly