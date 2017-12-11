Music And Comedy Featured At The Firehouse Pub At The Firehouse Cultural Center In Ruskin

With Arts & Entertainment Editor Kathy L. Collins
The Firehouse Pub at the Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin is a great place for local entertainment. Each month, the Firehouse Pub features local singers and comedians on select Friday and Saturday nights. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday, December 16, the Firehouse Pub will hold a holiday concert featuring Valerie Gillespie and her Jazz Ensemble. Gillespie is an accomplished musician who has performed alongside celebrities such as Joan Rivers and Diana Ross.
The Firehouse Pub will kick off 2018 with a concert by the Charlie Morris Band on Saturday, January 13. The Charlie Morris Band delivers energetic yet laid back original tunes which are a blend of Blues, Country and Florida Swamp Music.
Come out on Friday, January 19 for Girls Night Out featuring comedians, Aniria and Rene Bray. Aniria moved to this country from El Salvador when she was just six years old. Her comedy expresses the “in your face” truths about cultural differences, dating, kids, sex and how men and women relate.
Bray is a top-rated club comedian who specializes in clean comedy. Bray is a unique comedian whose performance creates a memorable experience.
On Saturday, January 20 you can listen to the wonderful music of O Som Do Jazz. This group recaptures the spirit of the 1960’s and 1979’s Brazilian Bossa Nova, Samba and MPB.
Georgia Vahue, Executive Director for the Firehouse Cultural Center said, “You can expect exceptional entertainment at the Firehouse Pub.” Vahue added, “We encourage the community to become a member of the Firehouse Cultural Center, and you will save on ticket pricing for all shows. Memberships support our many free community programs. Plus, it is all tax deductible.”
Advance tickets to the concerts are $18 for members and $23 for non-members. Day of tickets for members are $23 and $28 for non-members.
Advance tickets to the comedy shows are $15 for members and $18 for non-members. Day of tickets are $20 for members and $25 for non-members.
The Firehouse Pub is communal seating, so you will get to know fellow lovers of good entertainment. A cash bar and refreshments are available.
The Firehouse Cultural Center is located at 101 1st Ave. NE in Ruskin. For more information and to get tickets to any events, please visit www.firehouseculturalcenter.org.
