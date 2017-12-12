Polar Express 4-D, Winter Wonderland & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
THE POLAR EXPRESS™ 4-D Experience At The Florida Aquarium
The Florida Aquarium is getting in the holiday spirit and is excited to feature THE POLAR EXPRESS™ 4-D Experience at its new 4-D Theater, which recently opened.
The 48-seat 4-D Experience combines the visual drama of a 3-D film with a variety of sensory effects built into the seats and the theater environment. The 4-D Experience brings on-screen images to life with such added effects such as bubbles, wind and scents for a fully immersive cinematic experience.
It is located in the Aquarium’s outdoor plaza by The Splash Pad and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. THE POLAR EXPRESS™ 4-D Experience® will through January 11, 2018. This 13-minute show is a family-friendly, modern classic and will be shown multiple times a day. The 4-D Theater experience is included in general admission to The Florida Aquarium.
Jamey Moody To Run For Hillsborough County Circuit Court Judge
Plant City native James ‘Jamey’ Moody III has filed to run for Circuit Judge, serving Hillsborough County.
Moody, a local attorney and Florida native, graduated from Plant City High School and is the son of longtime Federal Judge James S. Moody, Jr. He received his degrees from the University of Florida, and worked in the finance sector prior to receiving his Juris Doctor. He was selected to Super Lawyers Rising Stars (2011-2014), is a member of the Hillsborough County Bar Association, and the Plant City Bar Association, where he served as President from 2006-2008. He is admitted to practice in the State Courts of Florida, and the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida.
Jamey is a volunteer attorney with Bay Area Legal Services, Rotary member, Federalist Society and Florida Justice Association member, committee member of the Planning Board of Plant City, and former board member of AMI Kids Tampa. He is committed to serving the 13th Judicial Circuit honorably and will work tirelessly to uphold the Constitution of the United States, as well as the Florida Constitution.
Jamey Moody is a devoted husband and father, who understands the needs and challenges our community faces.
Clearwater Marine Aquarium Hosts Winter’s Wonderland
This Christmas season Clearwater Marine Aquarium is hosting Winter’s Wonderland through Saturday December 23.
The aquarium will transform into a Winter Wonderland, featuring photo opportunities with ‘Winter Claus,’ special Santa dive presentations, and lights and decorations galore.
On Friday and Saturday, December 15-16 and December 22-23, it will be open until 9 p.m. for a special Sea of Lights experience. After 4 p.m., admission will be only $9.99 on these select nights. And for an additional $9.99 guests can board the Sea of Lights Boat Cruise to view the holiday lights around Clearwater Bay. Enjoy complimentary holiday cookies and a gift for children age 10 and under (while supplies last).
Visit https://www.seewinter.com/winterswonderland/
State Rep. Ross Spano, R-Dover, Has Filed To Run For Attorney General In 2018
State Rep. Ross Spano, now in his third two-year term in the state House, becomes the fourth candidate to enter the Republican primary for the seat term-limited Attorney General Pam Bondi will vacate next year.
Asked why he’s entering what promises to be a tough primary with three other well-known candidates, one from his own home turf, Spano said he believes he stands out in the field.
“If I felt the right person was already in the race I wouldn’t have chosen to run,” he said. “I’m the only one that has legislative experience, the conservative values and the actual courtroom experience, plus I’m the only one with substantial criminal justice experience.”
Spano is an estate planning and probate attorney, but has served on the House criminal justice subcommittee of the Judiciary Committee, currently as chairman.
Spano, 51, is married and has four children ages 18-25. He graduated from the University of South Florida and the Florida State University law school.
Vanish Point Slides Into Adventure Island In 2018
Guests are in for the slide of their lives when Adventure Island® Tampa Bay’s new epic drop slide, Vanish Point®, opens in March 2018.
Inspired by the point on a wave where water and gravity form a perfect partnership, the crest of this 70-ft. tower challenges you with two 425 ft. wave paths. Step into one of two skyboxes, and face your fears as the floor disappears beneath you. Or, get horizontal on a 455-ft. long slide ending with a high speed finale.
Vanish Point will be located at the center of the park next to another family-favorite thrill slide, Colossal Curl™.
Visit AdventureIsland.com for more information.
Saint Anne Food Pantry Food Drive
Volunteers from the Saint Anne Food Pantry will be at the new Publix on Hwy. 41 across from McDonald’s on Saturday and Sunday, December 9 and 10 from 8:30 a.m.– 8 p.m. to collect non-perishable food for the pantry. Please check your cupboards for extra non-perishable food items and drop them off with the volunteers, or when you are shopping in Publix remember BOGO – Buy One, Give One.
St. Anne Food Pantry feeds about 400 people every Wednesday and 25 homeless twice a week. The need is great and all in need are welcome.
Saint Anne Catholic Church is located at U.S. Hwy. 41 and 11th Ave. N.E. in Ruskin. Visit SaintAnneRuskin.org.
