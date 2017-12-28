Praize Kraze Combines Physical and Spiritual Elements To Exercise

By Amanda Boston
Gina Napolitano of Plant City is a fitness instructor who choreographs exercise classes to Christian praise music. Napolitano’s fitness classes, also known as Praize Kraze, are 45 minutes to an hour in length and incorporate an opening prayer, fitness dance exercises and a cool-down session with personal prayer time.
According to Napolitano, a strong conviction from the Lord acted as the catalyst for her fitness undertaking. While participating in local exercise classes, Napolitano became increasingly aware of inappropriate song lyrics and provocative dance moves.
“I thought that if I felt this way, then there had to be others that felt this way,” explained Napolitano. “The Lord wants us to be healthy, and surely, we don’t have to compromise. I knew the Lord was calling me to fitness, and it needed to be glorifying to God.”
With direction from the Lord, Napolitano trained and certified as an instructor. For the past five years, Napolitano has taught fitness classes throughout the greater Brandon area. Currently, Praize Kraze classes are being held in Plant City at New Hope at the Cornerstone’s church building.
Diana Cervantes is a Plant City resident who regularly attends Napolitano’s classes, and said, “The church is a place where spiritual healing takes place, but [Praize Kraze is] a great opportunity to impact lives on a physical level by promoting wellness programs that teach others about the importance of diet and exercise as well.”
As a nurse, Cervantes has witnessed the growing epidemic of obesity. To help fight the fat, she prescribes the powerful combination of praise music and exercise.
Cervantes said, “There have been many evidenced based studies throughout the years that have shown the health benefits that prayer, worship, music, exercise, and whole foods balanced diet has on the human body.”
Praize Kraze classes are offered on Mondays from 7-8 p.m. at 315 N. Collins St. in Plant City and on Fridays at 5:30 p.m. at 111 S. Evers St. in Plant City. Although the classes are free, a $5 donation per class is suggested.
For more information, visit Facebook at Praize Kraze with Gina or watch her free videos at www.youtube.com/c/praizekrazewithgina.
Praize Kraze Combines Physical and Spiritual Elements To Exercise
