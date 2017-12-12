Rabbi/Stand Up Comic, Christian Writer’s Meet & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Rabbi/Stand Up Comic Appearing At Congregation Beth Shalom
Enjoy 90 minutes of non-stop laughter at Congregation Beth Shalom of Brandon, 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon on Saturday, January 6, when ‘the world’s only practicing clergyman doing stand-up comedy…intentionally,’ returns to Derry by popular demand in a program open to all in the community and universally enjoyable.
There’s a reason why Sirius/XM satellite radio plays Rabbi Bob Alper’s comedy bits several times daily, often sandwiched between Bob Newhart and Jerry Seinfeld: Bob’s unique background…he’s an ordained rabbi who served congregations for 14 years and holds a doctorate from Princeton Theological Seminary…prepared him well for a 28 year comedy career with wonderfully unique material presented in a way that’s intelligent, sophisticated, and 100% clean.
He is the author of three books that further showcase his considerable talents: Life Doesn’t Get Any Better Than This, an inspirational collection now in its fifth printing, the award-winning full-color cartoon book A Rabbi Confesses, and the newly-published Thanks. I Needed That. He has also produced two best-selling comedy CDs, and a 102-minute DVD, What are you…a comedian.
Tickets are on sale and cost $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The show begins at 7 p.m.
Call 681-6547 for more information or visit www.bethshalom-brandon.org and follow the link to purchase tickets online.
Brandon Christian Writers Meet
Do you have a story to share but don’t know how to start? Would you like to get your feet wet in the sea of publishing? Come meet with a great mix of successful and aspiring writers who get together monthly to learn the ropes, find inspiration and enjoy networking. The Brandon Christian Writers meet the fourth Thursday of every month at St. Andrews Methodist Church, 3315 Bryan Rd. in Brandon in Room 305 of the Family Center.
Further info and guidelines for manuscript critique can be found at www.BrandonChristianWriters.wordpress.com.
Southside Baptist Church To Celebrate Its 50 Year Anniversary
Due to the impact of Hurricane Irma, the September celebration was canceled. Former and current church members are invited to attend the 50th Anniversary celebration of Southside Baptist Church on Sunday, January 14 at 10 a.m.
The festivities will begin with a memories program with guest speakers. The celebration will conclude with a catered lunch where friends both from the past and present can mingle.
For info, visit southsidebrandon.org/sbc50 or call the church office at 689-6049. Southside Baptist Church is located at 415 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon.
Next Level Church FishHawk Opens Doors At Its Permanent Location
Next Level Church (NLC) FishHawk invites you to its official launch on Sunday, January 28 at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. at its permanent location at 10540 Browning Rd. in Lithia. Regular service times will continue on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
For the past three years, NLC has been among the top 10 fastest-growing churches in America. It continues to live out its mission by opening new locations to reach as many people as possible with the hope and love found in Jesus.
If you are interested in learning more about NLC FishHawk, check out NLCFishHawk.com or email the FishHawk pastor at Bobby.Brown@NLC.tv or 740-225-3095.
Grammy Nominated Saxophonist Coming To United Methodist Church In Sun City Center
The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, 1210 Del Webb Blvd. West, is proud to welcome soprano saxophone and Grammy-nominated artist Eirinn Abu for a Friday evening concert January 19 at 7 p.m.
Eirinn Abu is a richly gifted soprano saxophone artist in the mold of Kenny G. Yet, make no mistake, Abu has his own style, and endeavors to touch people’s souls with his inspirational music. In fact, many have said that listening to his music is a spiritual experience in itself. Abu is a producer and recording star in his own right, and has shared the recording studio and stage with such music icons as The Miami Sound Machine and Dolly Parton. One doesn’t have to go far to hear Abu’s accompaniment to Parton’s classic recording of I’ll Always Love You. And Abu’s offering, A Time for Us, was a 2015 Grammy nominee for best contemporary instrumental album. Artists of Abu’s caliber, reputation and standing don’t perform often in Sun City Center, and especially for this special price.
A donation of just $10 is requested at the door on the night of the concert.
For additional information, please contact Kevin Goodenow, Concert Series Coordinator, at 362-0956. To learn more about the United Methodist Church of Sun City center, please visit www.sccumc.com.
Related
December 12, 2017
Rabbi/Stand Up Comic, Christian Writer’s Meet & More…
Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Rabbi/Stand Up Comic Appearing At Congregation Beth Shalom
Enjoy 90 minutes of non-stop laughter at Congregation Beth Shalom of Brandon, 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon on Saturday, January 6, when ‘the world’s only practicing clergyman doing stand-up comedy…intentionally,’ returns to Derry by popular demand in a program open to all in the community and universally enjoyable.
There’s a reason why Sirius/XM satellite radio plays Rabbi Bob Alper’s comedy bits several times daily, often sandwiched between Bob Newhart and Jerry Seinfeld: Bob’s unique background…he’s an ordained rabbi who served congregations for 14 years and holds a doctorate from Princeton Theological Seminary…prepared him well for a 28 year comedy career with wonderfully unique material presented in a way that’s intelligent, sophisticated, and 100% clean.
He is the author of three books that further showcase his considerable talents: Life Doesn’t Get Any Better Than This, an inspirational collection now in its fifth printing, the award-winning full-color cartoon book A Rabbi Confesses, and the newly-published Thanks. I Needed That. He has also produced two best-selling comedy CDs, and a 102-minute DVD, What are you…a comedian.
Tickets are on sale and cost $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The show begins at 7 p.m.
Call 681-6547 for more information or visit www.bethshalom-brandon.org and follow the link to purchase tickets online.
Brandon Christian Writers Meet
Do you have a story to share but don’t know how to start? Would you like to get your feet wet in the sea of publishing? Come meet with a great mix of successful and aspiring writers who get together monthly to learn the ropes, find inspiration and enjoy networking. The Brandon Christian Writers meet the fourth Thursday of every month at St. Andrews Methodist Church, 3315 Bryan Rd. in Brandon in Room 305 of the Family Center.
Further info and guidelines for manuscript critique can be found at www.BrandonChristianWriters.wordpress.com.
Southside Baptist Church To Celebrate Its 50 Year Anniversary
Due to the impact of Hurricane Irma, the September celebration was canceled. Former and current church members are invited to attend the 50th Anniversary celebration of Southside Baptist Church on Sunday, January 14 at 10 a.m.
The festivities will begin with a memories program with guest speakers. The celebration will conclude with a catered lunch where friends both from the past and present can mingle.
For info, visit southsidebrandon.org/sbc50 or call the church office at 689-6049. Southside Baptist Church is located at 415 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon.
Next Level Church FishHawk Opens Doors At Its Permanent Location
Next Level Church (NLC) FishHawk invites you to its official launch on Sunday, January 28 at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. at its permanent location at 10540 Browning Rd. in Lithia. Regular service times will continue on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
For the past three years, NLC has been among the top 10 fastest-growing churches in America. It continues to live out its mission by opening new locations to reach as many people as possible with the hope and love found in Jesus.
If you are interested in learning more about NLC FishHawk, check out NLCFishHawk.com or email the FishHawk pastor at Bobby.Brown@NLC.tv or 740-225-3095.
Grammy Nominated Saxophonist Coming To United Methodist Church In Sun City Center
The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, 1210 Del Webb Blvd. West, is proud to welcome soprano saxophone and Grammy-nominated artist Eirinn Abu for a Friday evening concert January 19 at 7 p.m.
Eirinn Abu is a richly gifted soprano saxophone artist in the mold of Kenny G. Yet, make no mistake, Abu has his own style, and endeavors to touch people’s souls with his inspirational music. In fact, many have said that listening to his music is a spiritual experience in itself. Abu is a producer and recording star in his own right, and has shared the recording studio and stage with such music icons as The Miami Sound Machine and Dolly Parton. One doesn’t have to go far to hear Abu’s accompaniment to Parton’s classic recording of I’ll Always Love You. And Abu’s offering, A Time for Us, was a 2015 Grammy nominee for best contemporary instrumental album. Artists of Abu’s caliber, reputation and standing don’t perform often in Sun City Center, and especially for this special price.
A donation of just $10 is requested at the door on the night of the concert.
For additional information, please contact Kevin Goodenow, Concert Series Coordinator, at 362-0956. To learn more about the United Methodist Church of Sun City center, please visit www.sccumc.com.
Related
By Michelle Colesanti Activities, Community, Events, Press Releases, Valrico