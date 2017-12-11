Sports Connection: Shields, Eisenhower Boys Show Strength At Six-Way Fall Cluster Track Meet Hosted By Randall Middle School

By Tamas Mondovics
Young athletes from Shields, Eisenhower, Barrington, Rogers, Randall and Burns Middle Schools got a chance to measure up their skills during the 2017 Fall Cluster Track Meet.
The event officially hosted by the Randall Middle School Hawks held at the Newsome High school saw nearly 200 talented boys and girls student-athletes and was.
While all six programs turned in a solid performance, this year’s spotlight landed on three south county area schools: Shields, Eisenhower, and Barrington.
Shields and Eisenhower Middle boys managed to post first and second place individual winners in all eight events.
Shields posted first place winners in the long jump, shot put, 100m and 200m. Shields also posted a second place win in the 100m and the 4x100m relay.
Eisenhower boys won first place in 800m, won 4x200m relay, 400m, and 4x100m relay.
The fall Cluster was also a qualifier for the upcoming countywide Track and Field meet scheduled for Wednesday, December 6, 2017, hosted by Jefferson Middle School.
The County meet will host the top three event winners from the recent cluster.
As for the girls’ teams, athletes representing Burns, Barrington, Randal, and Shields took the spotlight during this year’s Cluster meet.
Other then Rodgers Middle, all participating schools had athletes posting second, and third place wins in the various events.
Please see a full list of winners in this article.
For more information about Barrington, Randall and Burns Middle schools, please visit www.sdhc.k12.fl.us.
