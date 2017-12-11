Sticky Rice Sushi In Summerfield Plaza, Where You Will Feel Like Family

By Amy Schechter
Sticky Rice Sushi brings northern flair to the Southshore area. Hailing from Chicago, husband and wife team Annie Cheun and Daniel Sweeten, took over the establishment formally known as JYL Samurai Sushi in February 2016 with the goal of setting themselves apart from the rest, and the quality of their food says it all.
Sweeten has over 20 years of experience at a wide range of establishments including a Michelin star-rated restaurant.
From these experiences, he and Cheun wanted to open a place where he could continue to experiment with creative, delicious food while offering traditional favorites. Besides the development of new rolls such as the Yellow Lamborghini Roll and custom requests from diners, all of their sauces are created in house from scratch. People have tasted the difference.
Cheun sums up their goal: “We aim for quality of our food products. Whatever we feed you, we would feed to ourselves and our own children.” They also offer a variety of Thai dishes for people who have not taken the plunge into raw fish, as sushi actually refers to rice, not the fish.
Be on the lookout for chef specials, especially on weekends when they are known to order specialty fish varieties not found at other restaurants. Like them on Facebook to stay up to date:
https://www.facebook.com/stickyricesushi/.
For questions or carryout, please call 443-5640 or visit online at http://riverviewstickyrice.com/.
Open Monday-Saturday 3:30 to 9 p.m., Sticky Rice Sushi is located at 11351 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview.
