Valrico Sprouts Announces February Opening, Hiring To Fill 120 Jobs

By Tamas Mondovics
The long-awaited Sprouts Farmers Market in the heart of Valrico is reaching its competition and is now slated to open late February 2018.
The new 30,000-sq. ft. store located at 3315 Lithia Pinecrest Road is the fifth Sprouts in Florida promising to meet the growing local demand for fresh, natural and organic foods at great prices.
The store, in the now renamed Valrico Landing Plaza, will anchor the 55,000 sq. ft. former Albertsons grocery store building that has been vacant for the past half decade. Currently scheduled to open on Wednesday, February 21 at 7 a.m., Sprouts will schedule a grand opening celebration at a later date.
While offering its much-talked-about fresh produce and specialty products, the new store is also boasting of bringing approximately 120 full- and part-time career opportunities to the area.
According to company officials, working at Sprouts comes with a specific requirement; that is to share a passion for healthy eating and the fresh, natural and organic products offered throughout the store under Sprouts’ “Healthy Living for Less” approach to grocery shopping.
Employment opportunities include: Department Managers, Assistant Department Managers and Clerks (Produce, Meat and Seafood, Grocery, Bakery, Vitamins and Body Care and more), Cashiers, Courtesy Clerks, Backup Receiver, Administrative Coordinator and Scan Coordinator.
The company also boasts of additional perks including competitive pay, excellent benefits, team member discounts along with career advancement opportunities.
In 2016, Sprouts’ team members reportedly saved more than $9 million through store discounts and received $150,000 in scholarships. Sprouts customers can enjoy more than 1,800 Sprouts Brand products.
Through the company’s mobile app, shoppers can also clip exclusive mobile coupons and find local weekly ads, just to name a few.
The new Valrico store will feature an in-house butcher who prepares hand-crafted sausages daily and assists customers with special cuts of meat and seafood seasoning. Shoppers will also enjoy a variety of fresh and prepared deli items ideal for lunch or dinner, a wide selection of fresh-baked goods and craft beer and wine. The Vitamins and Body Care Department features more than 7,500 cutting-edge vitamin and body care products made with sustainable and ethically sourced ingredients.
Visit sprouts.com/stores/search.
December 12, 2017
Valrico Sprouts Announces February Opening, Hiring To Fill 120 Jobs
