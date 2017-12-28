Winter Jam 2018 Comes Back To Amalie Arena With New Entertainment Line-Up

Staff Report
Winter Jam returns to Tampa with Grammy®-nominated, Platinum-selling and Billboard Music Award-winning rockers Skillet on Saturday, January 13 at 6 p.m. at the Amalie Arena. Admission for the event is $15 at the door.
“We are so excited to be back on Winter Jam in 2018,” said Skillet’s John Cooper. “I’m looking forward to playing with great artists, talking about faith with great friends, and playing for the legendary crowds that attend Winter Jam.”
Created and hosted by one of Christian music’s most iconic bands, NewSong, Winter Jam exploded from a single show in 1995 to become the genre’s benchmark tour. Throughout two decades, Winter Jam has helped provide a powerful platform for the Gospel in major arenas nationwide, consistently showcasing Christian music’s top artists.
Winter Jam 2018 is once again set to showcase a lineup of some of the best and brightest names in Christian music. The tour will feature Grammy®-nominated recording artist and internationally-renowned worship leader Kari Jobe, Grammy®-nominated pop group Building 429, popular comedian and viral sensation John Crist, critically-acclaimed breakout hip-hop recording artist KB, Dove Award-winning chart-topper Jordan Feliz and the Grammy®-nominated tour creators and hosts, NewSong.
“I can’t wait to see what God is going to do on Winter Jam 2018,” said tour creator and NewSong co-founder, Eddie Carswell. “Every year He amazes us with His presence and the people He draws to each venue to hear the Gospel. We hope everyone can make it out this year. It’s going to be a show to remember.”
The evening will also include a message from Nick Hall, an author, speaker and evangelist. The Pre-Jam Party will feature award-winning worship artist Dan Bremnes and lauded Curb Records singer and songwriter Mallary Hope, along with new Baby Syndrome Records artist Westover.
For more information on Winter Jam 2018, call 301-6500 or visit www.amaliearena.com. Advanced parking passes are available at Ticketmaster.com or Amalie’s ticket office. Amalie Arena is located at 401 Channelside Dr. in Tampa.
December 28, 2017
Winter Jam 2018 Comes Back To Amalie Arena With New Entertainment Line-Up
By Press Release Arts and Entertainment, Christian Voice Monthly