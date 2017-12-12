Writing Classes Begin In January, Holiday PJ Party & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Above Photo: Robert (l) and Ronald (r) Ramos recently represented the Lee Jacobs Martial Arts School at Disney’s Wild World of Sports tournament. The tournament was in Brazilian Ju Jitsu. Ronald took 2nd in two divisions and Robert took 1st in two divisions.
Ten Week Free Life Story Writing Classes Begin In January
Free Life Story Writing/ Memoir Classes, sponsored by the Friends of the Library, are scheduled to begin in January 2018. The classes will be held at the Bloomingdale Library, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. This award-winning, 10 week program will be offered in three separate classes which run simultaneously.
The first option will begin on Tuesday, January 16, 10:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m.; the second, Friday, January 19, 1:30-4:30 p.m. and the third, Saturday, January 20, 1:30-4:30 p.m. A brochure giving more information about the program is available in the library foyer. Adult students should plan to attend all 10 classes. You may register for the classes at the library’s ‘Ask Desk’, or by emailing LifeWritersBloom@msn.com. Please send an email if you have questions. Spaces are limited and fill up fast.
Polar Express Pajama Party
A Night of holiday fun on Friday, December 22 from 6-10 p.m. for children ages 5-12 that will include making crafts, drinking hot chocolate, playing games, and watching the Polar Express movie. Children can come dressed in their pajamas and participate in a pajama contest.
It will take place at Music Showcase, 402 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. The cost is $35/child. To register, visit musicshowcaseonline.com.
Bass Fishing Club Looking For Members
North Tampa Bass Club is looking for new boaters and non-boaters to this friendly fishing club serving the Tampa area for 30 years. It is a draw format. Anglers and co-anglers are randomly paired and fish as a team. Established in 1988, it continues to promote the values of a friendly fishing club with the goal of education, conservation, community service and enhancing the sport of Bass Fishing.
Monthly meetings and tournaments help build camaraderie and teach new fishermen the techniques necessary to compete. NTBC is the host for the annual Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) bass tournament and started the Tampa Bay Junior Bass Club for 11-18 year olds. Meetings are the second Tuesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at Gaspar’s Patio bar and Grill at 8448 N. 56th St. in Temple Terrace. The next meeting will be on January 9. Visit www.northtampabassclub.com or call Steve Jarrett, President (Valrico resident) at 391-4105.
Veterans Job Fair Tampa
RecruitMilitary helps military veterans and military spouses connect with employers that seek to attract, hire and retain America’s best talent. RecruitMilitary and DAV will host a Veterans Job Fair on Thursday, January 11, 2018 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Armature Works, 1910 N. Ola Ave. in Tampa.
This is a free hiring event for veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Reserve members and military spouses.
