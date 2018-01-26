Your Monthly Catch Local Happenings In Our Community: February 2018

By Michelle Colesanti
Parish Mission Renewal Event At St. Francis Of Assisi Parish In Seffner
St. Francis of Assisi Parish will be hosting a parish mission renewal on Monday to Wednesday, February 26-28, facilitated by well-known Capuchin Franciscan preacher, Father Bill Cieslak. The topic will be Recalculating: Allowing God’s Spirit to Work Within Us More Powerfully.
The Parish Mission Renewal program is an event designed to renew faith and strengthen convictions within a parish setting.
“You don’t have to be holy,” Father Bill explains. “In fact, if you’re not…this is for you. Recalculating is a call to perhaps change your attitude about life. We are going to examine how to spend more time loving and less time worrying.”
The renewal event will take place at the parish, 4450 CR 579 in Seffner at 7 p.m. Each evening will include the presentation, prayer and music. Wednesday evening will feature a communal penance service. Father Bill will also be preaching the weekend masses.
There is no charge for this event. For more information, call 681-9115.
Father Bill Cieslak is a Capuchin priest and taught liturgy and sacraments at the Franciscan School of Theology (Graduate Theological Union) in Berkeley, CA for 25 years. He is the director of Preaching and Evangelization for the Capuchin Province of St. Joseph, headquartered in Detroit, MI. Besides liturgy and sacraments, Father Bill’s interest is in Franciscan spirituality and theology.
The Capuchins are an international community of friars modeling themselves after St. Francis of Assisi. The brothers of the Capuchin Province of St. Joseph, headquartered in Detroit, serve in a variety of ministries including social service, schools, chaplaincy, a retreat house, and parishes in Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Montana, Arizona, Nicaragua, and Panama. Established in 1857, there are currently 170 members in the St. Joseph province.
Brandon Christian Women’s Connection February Luncheon
The Brandon Christian Women’s Connection February luncheon will be its annual Valentine Tea ‘Sugar and Spice’. It will take place on Monday, February 12 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bell Shoals Baptist Church Special Events Center, 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon. The cost is $15. First time guests pay $10.
This luncheon is nondenominational; all ladies are welcome. No membership required but a reservation is requested by Monday, February 5. Please call Lillie at 740-0098.
Spirited Toastmaster’s Will Help Develop Your Public Speaking Skills
Are you looking to develop and grow your public speaking skills? Do you like to learn by doing? Whether you’re a ministry head or a stay-at-home parent, a retiree or someone in a career transition, you will improve yourself by building skills to express yourself in a variety of situations.
The mission of Spirited Toastmasters is to provide a mutually supportive and positive learning environment in which every member has the opportunity to develop their God given communication and leadership skills that they may discover the strength and self-confidence that the Holy Spirit gives us to boldly proclaim His Word.
Please join in on Tuesday, February 6 at 6:30 p.m. as Spirited Toastmasters celebrates the New Year. We will provide Food, drink, and dessert will be provided. Everyone is invited at 6:30 p.m. in the Family Life Center at St. Stephen Church. Please contact Tom Clemente attomclementejr@gmail.com for more information.
Newsboy United Spring Tour 2018 Comes To Tampa Area
Newsboys United—a reunion of past and present members on tour is coming to the Idlewild Baptist Church in Lutz on Friday, March 23. The concert starts at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.
The concert features Newsboys legends Peter Furler and Phil Joel with current members Michael Tait, Duncan Phillips, Jeff Frankenstein and Jody Davis and special guests Zeland!
Admission is $25 per ticket for general admission, $20 per ticket for a family four-pack and $18 per ticket for a group of 10 or more with one free ticket. A premium package is available for $45 per ticket, including an early entrance for best seats, a special premium laminate and a pre-show Q&A. Additionally, an ultimate VIP experience is offered for $100 per ticket, including all the premium package perks with an additional photo opportunity with the band.
Tickets may be purchased at www.premierproductions.com/venue/tampa-fl/idlewild-baptist-church. Idlewild Baptist Church is located at 18333 Exciting Idlewild Blvd. in Lutz. For more information, email support@premierproductions.com or call 1-855-484-1991.
Rend Collective Comes To Clearwater With The Good News Tour: America Part 2
Christian folk band Rend Collective will perform at the Countryside Christian Center in Clearwater on Friday, March 2 at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.
General admission is $22.95 per ticket and $18.95 per ticket for a group of 10 or more. A deluxe ticket is available at $49.95 and includes a souvenir laminated pass, autographed poster, early access to preferred seating, a professional photo with the band and an intimate experience with the band talking about its Good News album.
Tickets are available for purchase at https://www.premierproductions.com/tour/rend-collective-good-news-tour-north-america-part-2/tampa-clearwater-fl.
For more information, email support@premierproductions.com or call 1-855-484-1991. Countryside Christian Center is located at 1850 N. McMullen Booth Rd. in Clearwater.
Brandon Christian Writers Meet
Do you have a story to share but don’t know how to start? Would you like to get your feet wet in the sea of publishing? Come meet with a great mix of successful and aspiring writers who get together monthly to learn the ropes, find inspiration and enjoy networking. The Brandon Christian Writers meet the fourth Thursday of every month at St. Andrews Methodist Church, 3315 Bryan Rd. in Brandon in Room 305 of the Family Center.
On February 22, the award-winning author Ruth Ellinger will be speaking about ‘Fictional World Building.’
For more information and guidelines for manuscript critique, visit www.BrandonChristianWriters.wordpress.com.
Bell Shoals Baptist Church Offers Ministry Conference For Leaders
Bell Shoals Baptist Church presents the Sharper Ministry Conference on Thursday, March 1 from 8:15 a.m.-4:15 p.m. at its Brandon Campus. The conference aims to sharpen your ministry tools by coming together to gain fresh perspective from fellow ministry leaders.
Pastors and ministry leaders to include staff and volunteers alike are invited to attend. Conference topics, speaker biographies and a schedule of events can be found online. Additionally, boxed lunches will be provided.
The conference is free. To register, visit www.bellshoals.com/sharper. For more information, call 689-4229. The Bell Shoals Brandon Campus is located at 2102 Bell Shoals Rd.
Annual Handbell Concert At United Methodist Church
The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, 1210 Del Webb Blvd. W. is proud to present its annual handbell concert on Sunday, February 25 at 3 p.m. in the sanctuary of the church. All of the four handbell ensembles will be performing that afternoon including the Joy Belles (a 12-bell group), Bellissima, Jubellation and Glory Ringers (5-octave groups). Dee Macchio will also perform a piece on the handbell tree. The music to be performed at this concert includes various styles from upbeat arrangements of gospel tunes to lyrical original compositions as well as an exciting arrangement of a Brazilian folk tune. A donation of just $5 will be requested at the door on the afternoon of the approximately one-hour concert.
For additional information about this and other concerts and recitals at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, please contact Kevin Goodenow, Concert Series Coordinator, at 362-0956. To learn more about the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, please visit www.sccumc.com.
Down Home Family To Perform At Sun City Center United Methodist Church
The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, 1210 Del Webb Blvd. W., welcomes the dynamic, southern band, Down Home Country on Friday, February 23 at 7 p.m. Down Home Country has been engaging audiences and tying generations together from coast to coast. This band’s ‘muddy boots’ southern-style mixed with their Nashville country sound allow them to flow easily between different musical styles including country, gospel and contemporary. Young and old alike seem to be drawn to this band’s powerhouse country sound and timeless message that family, faith and freedom are what matters most.
Concert goers are sure to enjoy a night filled with Down Home Family’s approach to life and music.
A donation of $10 is requested at the door on the night of the concert. For more information about this and other concerts and recitals at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, please contact KevinsGoodenow, concert Series coordinator, at 362-0956. Visit www.sccumc.com.
