Alafia Elementary Hosts 10th Annual Seuss-sational Spring Fling

By Michelle Colesanti
With the promise of warmer weather, Alafia Elementary School PTA will host its 10th Annual Seuss-sational Spring Fling and he’s invited the public to come out and enjoy the festivities. It will take place on Friday, February 23 from 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Students will get to enjoy carnival games with prizes. There will be five inflatables (including a bounce house for little ones and slides and obstacle courses for older kids).
Alafia’s Relay for Life team will be auctioning off baskets. In the past there has been Lego, art and cooking as well as dinner and movie-themed baskets filled with gift cards to local restaurants.
Having a good time can build up hearty appetites and there will be multiple food trucks on premises with something to offer for everyone’s taste. Food vendors will include: Sweet Baby Donuts, Merica Food Truck, Manolito’s Cuban Shop, Kona Ice of Valrico, and Rosati’s Chicago Pizza.
Wristbands will be on sale at the event. The cost is $10 for the first band and $5 each additional band. They will provide unlimited access to the inflatables and carnival games. The kids will also get to enjoy face painting, crafts and a balloon twisting artist.
According to Deb Gibson, PTA member, “Alafia has been hosting this event for more than 10 years. It is a not-for-profit event and every year that I have planned it (the last three) our wristband sales have not covered the cost of the event. If, by chance, there is a profit – the money goes back into the PTA general fund and will be used for things such as car line improvements and classroom technology.”
Alafia Elementary is located at 3535 Culbreath Rd. in Valrico. Visit the PTA Facebook page at Alafia Elementary School PTA.
January 29, 2018
