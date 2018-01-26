Annual Valentine Tea, Develop Public Speaking Skills & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Parish Mission Renewal Event At St. Francis Of Assisi Parish In Seffner
St. Francis of Assisi Parish will be hosting a parish mission renewal on Monday to Wednesday, February 26-28, facilitated by well-known Capuchin Franciscan preacher, Father Bill Cieslak. The topic will be Recalculating: Allowing God’s Spirit to Work Within Us More Powerfully.
The Parish Mission Renewal program is an event designed to renew faith and strengthen convictions within a parish setting.
“You don’t have to be holy,” Father Bill explains. “In fact, if you’re not…this is for you. Recalculating is a call to perhaps change your attitude about life. We are going to examine how to spend more time loving and less time worrying.”
The renewal event will take place at the parish, 4450 CR 579 in Seffner at 7 p.m. Each evening will include the presentation, prayer and music. Wednesday evening will feature a communal penance service.
Father Bill will also be preaching the weekend Masses.
There is no charge for this event. For more information, call 681-9115.
Father Bill Cieslak is a Capuchin priest and taught liturgy and sacraments at the Franciscan School of Theology (Graduate Theological Union) in Berkeley, CA for 25 years. He is the director of Preaching and Evangelization for the Capuchin Province of St. Joseph, headquartered in Detroit, MI. Besides liturgy and sacraments, Father Bill’s interest is in Franciscan spirituality and theology.
The Capuchins are an international community of friars modeling themselves after St. Francis of Assisi. The brothers of the Capuchin Province of St. Joseph, headquartered in Detroit, serve in a variety of ministries including social service, schools, chaplaincy, a retreat house, and parishes in Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Montana, Arizona, Nicaragua, and Panama. Established in 1857, there are currently 170 members in the St. Joseph province.
Brandon Christian Women’s Connection February Luncheon
The Brandon Christian Women’s Connection February luncheon will be its annual Valentine Tea ‘Sugar and Spice’. It will take place on Monday February 12 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bell Shoals Baptist Church Special Events Center, 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon. The cost is $15. First time guests pay $10.
This luncheon is nondenominational; all ladies are welcome. No membership required but a reservation is requested by Monday February 5. Please call Lillie at 740-0098.
Spirited Toastmaster’s Will Help Develop Your Public Speaking Skills
Are you looking to develop and grow your public speaking skills? Do you like to learn by doing? Whether you’re a ministry head or a stay-at-home parent, a retiree or someone in a career transition, you will improve yourself by building skills to express yourself in a variety of situations.
The mission of Spirited Toastmasters is to provide a mutually supportive and positive learning environment in which every member has the opportunity to develop their God given communication and leadership skills that they may discover the strength and self-confidence that the Holy Spirit gives us to boldly proclaim his word.
Please join in on Tuesday, February 6 at 6:30 p.m. as Spirited Toastmasters celebrates the New Year. We will provide Food, drink, and dessert will be provided. Everyone is invited at 6:30pm in the Family Life Center at Saint Stephen Church. Please contact Tom Clemente attomclementejr@gmail.com for more information.
Brandon Christian Writers Meet
Do you have a story to share but don’t know how to start? Would you like to get your feet wet in the sea of publishing? Come meet with a great mix of successful and aspiring writers who get together monthly to learn the ropes, find inspiration and enjoy networking. The Brandon Christian Writers meet the fourth Thursday of every month at St. Andrews Methodist Church, 3315 Bryan Rd. in Brandon in Room 305 of the Family Center.
Upcoming speakers include:
January 25: Multiple award-winning author Kerry Johnson speaking about ‘How to Enter (and Win!) Writing Contests’
February 22: Award-winning author Ruth Ellinger will be speaking about ‘Fictional World Building’
For more information and guidelines for manuscript critique, visit www.BrandonChristianWriters.wordpress.com.
