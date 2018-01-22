Budweiser Clydesdales At Gasparilla Parade, Deliver Beer To Lucky Consumer

Staff Report
The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, the symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, are scheduled to make several appearances in the Bay area, January
23 -27, including one at the Gasparilla Pirate Fest.
Additionally, the Clydesdales will also deliver beer to a lucky consumer’s home on Gasparilla Eve. The eight-horse hitch will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon and will be part of the traditional Gasparilla Parade of Pirates in Tampa, on Saturday, January 27, from 2-5 pm. Tampa Bay consumers will have the chance to view the Clydesdales wagon ride down historic Bayshore Blvd., amidst colorful costumes and festive music.
On Gasparilla Eve, Friday, January 26, at 3 pm, the “Gentle Giants,” as they are often referred to, will crash a house party and deliver cases of Budweiser. Consumers are invited to watch the beer delivery in person, which will take place at 2323 W North B St. in Tampa.
Other stops by the Clydesdales include;
– Tuesday, January 23, from 3-5 pm, at Total Wine at 1720 N Dale Mabry Hwy. in Tampa
– Wednesday, January 24, from 1-4 pm, at Walmart at 10327 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview
– Thursday, January 25, from 2-6 pm, at Circle K at 17565 FL-54 in Lutz
“The Clydesdales’ appearance in Tampa is one of hundreds made annually by the traveling hitches. We are honored to have the Clydesdales in Tampa to celebrate the capture of the City of Tampa”, said Bill Gieseking, Director of Marketing at Pepin Distributing Company.
Canadians of Scottish descent brought the first Clydesdales to America in the mid-1800’s. Today, the giant draft horses are used primarily for breeding and show. Horses chosen for the Budweiser Clydesdale hitch must be at least three years of age, stand approximately 18
hands – or six feet – at the shoulder, weigh an average of 2,000 pounds, must be bay in color, have four white legs, and a blaze of white on the face and black mane and tail. A gentle temperament is very important as hitch horses meet millions of people each year.
A single Clydesdale hitch horse will consume as much as 20-25 quarts of feed, 40-50 pounds of hay and 30 gallons of water per day. Each hitch travels with a Dalmatian. In the early days of brewing, Dalmatians were bred and trained to protect the horses and guard the wagon when the driver went inside to make deliveries.
Related
January 22, 2018
Budweiser Clydesdales At Gasparilla Parade, Deliver Beer To Lucky Consumer
Staff Report
The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, the symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, are scheduled to make several appearances in the Bay area, January
23 -27, including one at the Gasparilla Pirate Fest.
Additionally, the Clydesdales will also deliver beer to a lucky consumer’s home on Gasparilla Eve. The eight-horse hitch will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon and will be part of the traditional Gasparilla Parade of Pirates in Tampa, on Saturday, January 27, from 2-5 pm. Tampa Bay consumers will have the chance to view the Clydesdales wagon ride down historic Bayshore Blvd., amidst colorful costumes and festive music.
On Gasparilla Eve, Friday, January 26, at 3 pm, the “Gentle Giants,” as they are often referred to, will crash a house party and deliver cases of Budweiser. Consumers are invited to watch the beer delivery in person, which will take place at 2323 W North B St. in Tampa.
Other stops by the Clydesdales include;
– Tuesday, January 23, from 3-5 pm, at Total Wine at 1720 N Dale Mabry Hwy. in Tampa
– Wednesday, January 24, from 1-4 pm, at Walmart at 10327 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview
– Thursday, January 25, from 2-6 pm, at Circle K at 17565 FL-54 in Lutz
“The Clydesdales’ appearance in Tampa is one of hundreds made annually by the traveling hitches. We are honored to have the Clydesdales in Tampa to celebrate the capture of the City of Tampa”, said Bill Gieseking, Director of Marketing at Pepin Distributing Company.
Canadians of Scottish descent brought the first Clydesdales to America in the mid-1800’s. Today, the giant draft horses are used primarily for breeding and show. Horses chosen for the Budweiser Clydesdale hitch must be at least three years of age, stand approximately 18
hands – or six feet – at the shoulder, weigh an average of 2,000 pounds, must be bay in color, have four white legs, and a blaze of white on the face and black mane and tail. A gentle temperament is very important as hitch horses meet millions of people each year.
A single Clydesdale hitch horse will consume as much as 20-25 quarts of feed, 40-50 pounds of hay and 30 gallons of water per day. Each hitch travels with a Dalmatian. In the early days of brewing, Dalmatians were bred and trained to protect the horses and guard the wagon when the driver went inside to make deliveries.
Related
By Press Release Arts and Entertainment, Brandon, Events, Press Releases