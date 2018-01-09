Businesses Of Year Finalists Announced – GRCC Awards Dinner Set For January 19

Photos:
Top Left: GRCC Business of the Year Finalists for business up to twenty.
Bottom Left: GRCC Business of the Year Finalists for business five or less.
Right: GRCC Business of the Year Finalists for business over twenty.
By Michelle Colesanti
When the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) hosted its December luncheon at The Regent, the highlight was the announcement of the finalists for this year’s Businesses of the Year Awards.
This year’s judges, 2016 Business of the Year Award Winner (organizations with up to 25 employees) Lisa Kennedy, Owner of Alley Cat Pest Control, 2016 Small Business of the Year Award Winner Ed Booth, Owner of Huth and Booth Photography, Community Member Shirley Bhat, 2017 Chamber President Elect Sharon Roush, South Bay Hospital, 2017 Chamber President Elijah Heath, Edward Jones had their work cut out for them choosing from the many local businesses deserving of this honor. Applicants were assessed points based on growth, innovation, leadership, community involvement, chamber support, successes in the past 12 months, as well as overall success and impact to the greater Riverview community.
The Finalists for this year are:
Five or less employees: An ABC Event, Inc., Genesis Title Company and Southshore Insurance Professionals.
Up to 20 employees: Budget Blinds, CenterState Bank and Coastal Catering.
Over 20 employees: RE/MAX South Shore Realty, Riverview Tire and Auto Service and Superior Residences of Brandon Memory Care.
GRCC Executive Direction Tanya Doran said, “As our community continues to develop, it is important to recognize those who make a difference. We need residents to know and support these local businesses who do business well; who serve as community leaders, give back to our community, and provide quality products/services with good customer service. This year’s finalists’ accomplishments are impressive and earned this honor.”
The annual Awards Dinner ‘Welcome Aboard the Member SHIP’ will be held Friday, January 19 at The Regent, 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. (doors open 5 p.m.). Dress in ‘cruise ship’ attire. SponsorSHIPS and tickets are available for $50 (by January 13; price increase after that). Table of eight costs $450, which guarantees seating together and enabling you to enter the coveted Table Decorating contest (in your favorite nautical/cruise/port of call theme). Drink and raffle tickets available for an extra $50 (total table cost of $500).
The Business of the Year Award winners will be announced along with several other prestigious awards; witness passing of the President’s gavel and installation of the 2018 Board of Directors.
Call the chamber office 234-5944 for more information. Visit www.riverviewchamber.com.
