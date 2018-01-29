Celebrate National Pizza Day At Local Pizzerias, Make Sure Your Favorite Made The Slice

By Michelle Colesanti
National Pizza Day is observed annually on February 9. Whether it is thin crust, Chicago-style, deep dish or anything in between, pizza is an American favorite. Although the first pizzeria opened up in Naples, Italy in 1739, over three billion pizzas are served annually in this country and that does not include the one billion frozen pizzas.
So what will you do to celebrate? There are plenty of choices and we have put a list together to make it easier for you to decide.
TAKEOUT/DELIVERY ONLY
Amici’s Pizza & Pasta
Amici’s Pizza & Pasta is takeout and delivery only, but some outside seating is offered.
Hours are Sunday 12 Noon-9 p.m., Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Saturday from 12 Noon-10 p.m.
Amici’s is located at 16132 Churchview Dr. #115, in Lithia. Call 643-1222 or visit on Facebook at Amici’s Pizza & Pasta.
Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza offers customers a full menu to choose from, including four types of pizza crust (Hand Tossed, Handmade Pan, Thin Crust and Brooklyn Style)
Hours are Sunday to Thursday from 10:30 a.m.-12 Midnight, Friday and Saturday from 10:30-1:30 a.m.
Domino’s is located at 1534 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico
Call 685-8012. Visit www.dominos.com.
Formaggio’s Pizzeria Express
New York style pizza. Hours are Monday 11:30-8 p.m., Tuesday to Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturday 12 Noon-9 p.m. and Sunday from 12 Noon-8 p.m.
Formaggio’s is located at 4356 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico (across from The Brunchery).
Visit http://formaggiospizzeria.com/ or call 689-1744.
Hungry Howies
Popular for its flavored crusts, such as sesame & garlic herb.
Hours are Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
Hungry Howies is located at 16517 Fishhawk Blvd. in Lithia. Visit https://hungryhowies.hungerrush.com/order/menu/89 or call 689-9200.
Jet’s Pizza
Jet’s offers deep-dish or classic pizzas with flavored crusts, plus wings and subs.
Hours are Sunday to Thursday from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
Jets Pizza is located at 13429 Fishhawk Blvd. in Lithia. Visit http://jetspizza.com/menu/pizza or call 654-5388.
Marco’s
Enjoy authentic Italian Pizza with fresh delivery straight to you.
Hours are Monday to Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m-12 Midnight and Sunday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Marco’s is located at 5670 Fishhawk Crossing Blvd. in Lithia.
Call 654-8888 or visit https://www.marcos.com/locations/fl/lithia/fishhawk-crossing-blvd?s=true.
Papa John’s
The motto for Papa John’s is: Better Ingredients. Always Had Them. Always Will.
Delivery Hours are Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-12:30 a.m.
Carry out Hours are Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m.-10:10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-11:40 p.m.
Papa John’s is located at 3517 Bell Shoals Rd. in Valrico.
Call 661-7272 or visit www.papajohns.com.
Rosati’s
Chicago style pizza made from a family recipe passed down through generations.
Hours are Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
Rosati’s is located at 3437 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico
Call 643-1003 or visit www.rosatispizza.com/location/valrico-fl.
Westshore Pizza
Locally owned and operated. It offers NY style pizza, Philly cheesesteaks, baked dinners and more.
Hours are Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Westshore Pizza is located at 10433 CR 39 in Lithia. Call 737-1919 or visit https://westshorepizza.com.
EAT IN OR TAKE OUT CHOICES
Bella Pizza
Bella Pizza has New York style pizza. It offers an XL 28″ pizza cut into square slices, perfect for large crowds. Try the homemade lasagna, stuffed shells or baked ziti and fresh salads.
Hours are Monday to Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. and Sunday from 12 Noon-8 p.m.
Bella Pizza is located in Plaza Bella at 1028 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.
Call 661-4191 or visit www.bellaplazapizza.com.
Beve Cibo
Beve Cibo is a family-friendly dining room. Enjjoy traditional Italian favorites and delicious Beve Cibo original creations including the hand tossed, brick oven pizzas.
Hours are Tuesday – Thursday from 5-10 p.m., Friday 3:30-11 p.m., Saturday 5-11 p.m. and Sunday from 3-9 p.m. It is closed on Monday.
Beve Cibo is located at 5622 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia. Call 643-3550 or visit www.bevecibo.com.
Bloomingdale Pizza
Bloomingdale Pizza serves authentic New York style hand-tossed pizza as well as sandwiches, salads and wings.
Hours are Sunday to Thursday from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
It is located at 4334 Bell Shoals Rd. in Valrico. Call 684-7466 or visit https://bloomingdalepizza.menufy.com.
FishHawk Pizza
It serves New York style pizza as well as subs, Italian food, salads, Philly steaks and wings.
Open daily from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. FishHawk Pizza is located at 15260 Fishhawk Blvd. in Lithia. Call 685-4646 or visit http://fishhawkpizzeria.com.
The Landing
The Landing Bar & Grill offers a little something for everyone…from Karaoke to Cornhole to your favorite games on TV. We are talking about pizza and The Landing offers 12and 16 inch pizzas made with 100% Sorrento cheese. Crust choices include original or garlic butter. A Gluten-free 12 inch cracker crust is also available.
Hours are Monday to Thursday from 3 p.m.-12 Midnight, Friday and Saturday 11-2 a.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-12 Midnight. Indoor and outdoor seating is available. It is located at 4351 Lynx Paw Trail in Valrico.
Times Square Pizza
Known for amazing Pizza, Wings, and Philly’s
Hours are daily from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Times Square Pizza is located at 927 E Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon.
Call 651-0122.
COMING SOON!
Pizza Hut
Across from the sports complex between Bayberry Dental and the recently opened Starbucks.
