Chamber Members Celebrate New And Expanded Businesses & Grand Openings

By Tamas Mondovics
The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) has not only been celebrating the holidays, but its local businesses.
Brandon Regional Hospital Celebrates Grand Opening Of Pediatric Emergency Center
Brandon Regional Hospital has opened a new Pediatric Emergency Center. Greater Riverview and Greater Brandon Chambers of Commerce (GRCC) GRCC members, along with hospital staff and family showed up recently to welcome this new service to the community. The attendees were very impressed by the kid-friendly atmosphere and the latest in service and technology features.
A unique feature of the new pediatric ER is the ‘No Cry Zone’ concept implemented to help reduce anxiety and pain for kids in the ER. Also, animal-themed pediatric units may offer comfort and familiarity to children, easing their fears.
Visit https://brandonhospital.com/service/pediatric-center or call 653-1065.
Nothing Bundt Cakes Celebrates Grand Opening
The GRCC is thrilled to have Nothing Bundt Cakes as a member and part of the family and cut a ceremonial ribbon. This makes the second store for owners, Teresa and Robert Shuffield. Their first store is located in Orlando.
Nothing Bundt Cakes creates 10 different varieties of cakes using hand-crafted recipes that not only remind you of home, but also open you to a new world. At Nothing Bundt Cakes, you get real eggs, butter and cream cheese in every cake.
It is located at 11238 Sullivan Street in Winthrop Town Centre. Free samples are always available and it has everything you need to make your party complete such as cards, party plates, candles and more.
Visit www.nothingbundtcakes.com or call 409-2394 to place your order ahead of time.
Missy’s Ink, LLC Celebrates New Business
Missy’s Ink has opened for business in Brandon at 1104 N. Parsons Ave., Ste. 8. GRCC members, as well as the Valrico Fishhawk Chamber joined friends, family and staff of Missy’s Ink recently to partake in the ceremonial ribbon cutting.
Missy’s Ink can create beautiful permanent makeup for your lips, eyes and brows by a Certified Permanent Makeup Artist. Visit www.MissysInk.com or call 659-0648. The studio is located at 1104 N Parsons Ave, Suite B in Brandon.
Century 21 Beggins Enterprises Celebrates New Location
Century 21 Beggins Enterprises hosted a large multi-chamber ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate its brand new Brandon office.
Please call 440-1876 or visit the office at 1033 W. Brandon Blvd. View the listings at www.c21beggins.com/.
The Regent Celebrates Beautiful New Chandeliers
The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. has installed three beautiful new chandeliers in the ballrooms. GRCC members, along with staff and event partners showed up recently to celebrate this momentous occasion.
The Regent features a 10,000 sq. ft. ballroom that can be divided into two or three suites to accommodate your specific guest count, boasting 22 ft. ceilings and hardwood floors, a convenient and comfortable bridal suite, picturesque terrace with a grand staircase that descends upon our courtyard conducive for outdoor ceremonies and events.
Visit www.experiencetheregent.com or schedule a tour by calling 571-2494. The office is open Tuesday–Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Genesis Title Company Celebrates New Location
Genesis Title Company hosted a very well-attended ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate its brand-new office location.
Genesis Title Company is dedicated to ensuring your transaction is handled with accuracy, honesty and efficiency from initial contact to closing offering a myriad of services to assist you in the transference of property, including Title Insurance, Closing & Escrow facilitation, Recording & Special Projects, UCCPLUS Insurance and 1031 Exchange.
The new office is located at 330 Pauls Dr. in Brandon. Visit www.genesistitle.com or call 643-8002.
Four Paws Veterinary Hospital Celebrates 10 Years In Business
GRCC members recently celebrated the 10th Anniversary of Four Paws Veterinary Hospital. Four Paws Veterinary Hospital is a locally owned and operated business, proudly serving the Riverview Area. It is committed to providing the highest level of professional veterinary care, client education and support, and preventative medicine available treating your pet as their family.
Visit www.4pawsvethospital.com or call 672-3687. It is located at 9430 Balm Riverview Rd. in Riverview.
Veracity Pharmacy Now Approved For All Major Third Party Insurance
GRCC members celebrated a ribbon cutting with valued member Veracity Pharmacy.
Veracity Pharmacy is now approved for all major third-party insurances, as well as all Medicare and Medicaid plans. Dr. Amy Alyeldin provides great service at this humble facility with a state of the art compounding lab.
The next time you are in need of getting a prescription filled or looking for a specific type of wellness product, consider Veracity. It id located at 13135 Kings Lake Dr, Unit 102 in Gibsonton. Call 677-8811 or visit www.veracitypharmacy.com.
Related
January 9, 2018
Chamber Members Celebrate New And Expanded Businesses & Grand Openings
By Tamas Mondovics
The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) has not only been celebrating the holidays, but its local businesses.
Brandon Regional Hospital Celebrates Grand Opening Of Pediatric Emergency Center
Brandon Regional Hospital has opened a new Pediatric Emergency Center. Greater Riverview and Greater Brandon Chambers of Commerce (GRCC) GRCC members, along with hospital staff and family showed up recently to welcome this new service to the community. The attendees were very impressed by the kid-friendly atmosphere and the latest in service and technology features.
A unique feature of the new pediatric ER is the ‘No Cry Zone’ concept implemented to help reduce anxiety and pain for kids in the ER. Also, animal-themed pediatric units may offer comfort and familiarity to children, easing their fears.
Visit https://brandonhospital.com/service/pediatric-center or call 653-1065.
Nothing Bundt Cakes Celebrates Grand Opening
The GRCC is thrilled to have Nothing Bundt Cakes as a member and part of the family and cut a ceremonial ribbon. This makes the second store for owners, Teresa and Robert Shuffield. Their first store is located in Orlando.
Nothing Bundt Cakes creates 10 different varieties of cakes using hand-crafted recipes that not only remind you of home, but also open you to a new world. At Nothing Bundt Cakes, you get real eggs, butter and cream cheese in every cake.
It is located at 11238 Sullivan Street in Winthrop Town Centre. Free samples are always available and it has everything you need to make your party complete such as cards, party plates, candles and more.
Visit www.nothingbundtcakes.com or call 409-2394 to place your order ahead of time.
Missy’s Ink, LLC Celebrates New Business
Missy’s Ink has opened for business in Brandon at 1104 N. Parsons Ave., Ste. 8. GRCC members, as well as the Valrico Fishhawk Chamber joined friends, family and staff of Missy’s Ink recently to partake in the ceremonial ribbon cutting.
Missy’s Ink can create beautiful permanent makeup for your lips, eyes and brows by a Certified Permanent Makeup Artist. Visit www.MissysInk.com or call 659-0648. The studio is located at 1104 N Parsons Ave, Suite B in Brandon.
Century 21 Beggins Enterprises Celebrates New Location
Century 21 Beggins Enterprises hosted a large multi-chamber ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate its brand new Brandon office.
Please call 440-1876 or visit the office at 1033 W. Brandon Blvd. View the listings at www.c21beggins.com/.
The Regent Celebrates Beautiful New Chandeliers
The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. has installed three beautiful new chandeliers in the ballrooms. GRCC members, along with staff and event partners showed up recently to celebrate this momentous occasion.
The Regent features a 10,000 sq. ft. ballroom that can be divided into two or three suites to accommodate your specific guest count, boasting 22 ft. ceilings and hardwood floors, a convenient and comfortable bridal suite, picturesque terrace with a grand staircase that descends upon our courtyard conducive for outdoor ceremonies and events.
Visit www.experiencetheregent.com or schedule a tour by calling 571-2494. The office is open Tuesday–Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Genesis Title Company Celebrates New Location
Genesis Title Company hosted a very well-attended ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate its brand-new office location.
Genesis Title Company is dedicated to ensuring your transaction is handled with accuracy, honesty and efficiency from initial contact to closing offering a myriad of services to assist you in the transference of property, including Title Insurance, Closing & Escrow facilitation, Recording & Special Projects, UCCPLUS Insurance and 1031 Exchange.
The new office is located at 330 Pauls Dr. in Brandon. Visit www.genesistitle.com or call 643-8002.
Four Paws Veterinary Hospital Celebrates 10 Years In Business
GRCC members recently celebrated the 10th Anniversary of Four Paws Veterinary Hospital. Four Paws Veterinary Hospital is a locally owned and operated business, proudly serving the Riverview Area. It is committed to providing the highest level of professional veterinary care, client education and support, and preventative medicine available treating your pet as their family.
Visit www.4pawsvethospital.com or call 672-3687. It is located at 9430 Balm Riverview Rd. in Riverview.
Veracity Pharmacy Now Approved For All Major Third Party Insurance
GRCC members celebrated a ribbon cutting with valued member Veracity Pharmacy.
Veracity Pharmacy is now approved for all major third-party insurances, as well as all Medicare and Medicaid plans. Dr. Amy Alyeldin provides great service at this humble facility with a state of the art compounding lab.
The next time you are in need of getting a prescription filled or looking for a specific type of wellness product, consider Veracity. It id located at 13135 Kings Lake Dr, Unit 102 in Gibsonton. Call 677-8811 or visit www.veracitypharmacy.com.
Related
By Tamas Mondovics Business, Press Releases, Riverview/Apollo Beach