Staff Report
Meet and hear Morris Wolff, Esq. who unraveled the mystery of Raoul Wallenberg’s disappearance and sued the former Soviet Union for Wallenberg’s release.
It will take place at Congregation Beth Shalom, 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon on Saturday, January 20 at 7 p.m.
Raoul Wallenberg, a Righteous Christian who saved thousands of Jewish lives during WWII mysteriously disappeared when the Soviet Union liberated Hungary.
Wolff has been awarded the United Nations Peace Award for Humanitarian Service, and the National Council of Christian and Jews Medal for humanitarian service for his work in contributing to the United States Civil Rights Act of 1964.
A private wine and cheese event will kick off the evening. Tickets for the private event are $18. Wolff will present highlights from his book, Whatever Happened to Raoul Wallenberg and will autograph copies for sale.
Donations appreciated and all are welcome. Please RSVP to the congregation office, at 681-6547.
In 1993 Morris Wolff received the United Nations Peace Award for Humanitarian Service at Carnegie Hall. In 1983, along with Rosa Parks, he was awarded the National Council of Christian and Jews annual award for humanitarian service for his work with Attorney General Robert Kennedy in helping to write the United States Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Morris practiced international law and trial law in Philadelphia from 1970 to 1993 as a partner with the Honorable Harold E. Stassen, former Governor of Minnesota and one of the five original signers of the United Nations Charter.
Morris, father of two daughters, currently resides in Florida where he continues his career as an Associate Professor and Director of the Bethune-Cookman University Wild Cats Write! Program for Entering Freshmen.
www.edupublisher.com/WallenbergBook/author.html.
January 9, 2018
Cong. Beth Shalom Presents An Evening With Author Morris Wolff, Esq.
