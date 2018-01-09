Dancing For A Cause Will Raise Funds For Domestic Abuse Victims

By Michelle Colesanti
For 20 years, Chandra Bachu knew what it was like to be a survivor of domestic abuse. She tried to escape; staying in shelters three different times, but without money saved, she returned home. Bachu said, “I gave up, and stayed because I wanted my kids to sleep on a bed, go to school, and we would not have to fear for our lives, because it would be worse if we left.”
After many years volunteering with Cynthia Pinkney Ministries, she now spends her time helping to give families a new beginning through A Red Rose Foundation, Inc.
“I believe nothing happens by coincidence, but taking a mess and turning it into a message is what life is about. Giving a mom hope for a new beginning can impact the rest of her life and her children, environment changes people. Our goal is changing the next generation by helping mom; we are creating a new life for these kids,” Bachu commented.
Dancing For a Cause will be the Foundation’s annual fundraiser and will be held on Sunday, February 11 at 4:30 p.m. at the Pepin Hospitality Center, 4121 N. 50th St. in Tampa.
Lisa Peterson, author of I Survived Three Types of Abuse Sexual, Physical, and Mental; will be the guest speaker.
Enjoy live entertainment; belly dancer Giptah, along with Chakacha by Natacha, traditional music and dance of the Swahili people of coastal Kenya and Tanzania. Join on the dance floor for Bachata and Kizomba and you and your partner can walk away with a prize. Enjoy finger food, wine, massages and giveaways.
Bachu has a goal to raise $60,000 for the foundation in order to house three families for up to a year or more as needed.
She is appreciative that Publix, Fords Garage and Yeomans Cask Lion are partnering the event. More sponsors are welcome.
Despite greater public awareness, there are still not enough houses and shelters for victims. “We seek to empower victims of domestic abuse by providing a safe and nurturing environment for them to heal and grow. We give them a stable support system, counseling, transportation, school aid, and daycare for women, mothers and children emerging from traumatizing circumstances, and even provide an apartment for each individual family,” Bachu said.
You can help make a difference. Purchase tickets for $20 online. Tickets at the door will cost $30. Visit http://aredrosefoundationinc.com or email aredrosefoundationinc@gmail.com.
Related
January 9, 2018
Dancing For A Cause Will Raise Funds For Domestic Abuse Victims
By Michelle Colesanti
For 20 years, Chandra Bachu knew what it was like to be a survivor of domestic abuse. She tried to escape; staying in shelters three different times, but without money saved, she returned home. Bachu said, “I gave up, and stayed because I wanted my kids to sleep on a bed, go to school, and we would not have to fear for our lives, because it would be worse if we left.”
After many years volunteering with Cynthia Pinkney Ministries, she now spends her time helping to give families a new beginning through A Red Rose Foundation, Inc.
“I believe nothing happens by coincidence, but taking a mess and turning it into a message is what life is about. Giving a mom hope for a new beginning can impact the rest of her life and her children, environment changes people. Our goal is changing the next generation by helping mom; we are creating a new life for these kids,” Bachu commented.
Dancing For a Cause will be the Foundation’s annual fundraiser and will be held on Sunday, February 11 at 4:30 p.m. at the Pepin Hospitality Center, 4121 N. 50th St. in Tampa.
Lisa Peterson, author of I Survived Three Types of Abuse Sexual, Physical, and Mental; will be the guest speaker.
Enjoy live entertainment; belly dancer Giptah, along with Chakacha by Natacha, traditional music and dance of the Swahili people of coastal Kenya and Tanzania. Join on the dance floor for Bachata and Kizomba and you and your partner can walk away with a prize. Enjoy finger food, wine, massages and giveaways.
Bachu has a goal to raise $60,000 for the foundation in order to house three families for up to a year or more as needed.
She is appreciative that Publix, Fords Garage and Yeomans Cask Lion are partnering the event. More sponsors are welcome.
Despite greater public awareness, there are still not enough houses and shelters for victims. “We seek to empower victims of domestic abuse by providing a safe and nurturing environment for them to heal and grow. We give them a stable support system, counseling, transportation, school aid, and daycare for women, mothers and children emerging from traumatizing circumstances, and even provide an apartment for each individual family,” Bachu said.
You can help make a difference. Purchase tickets for $20 online. Tickets at the door will cost $30. Visit http://aredrosefoundationinc.com or email aredrosefoundationinc@gmail.com.
Related
By Michelle Colesanti Charity or Non-Profit Story, Valrico