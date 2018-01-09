Experience A New Beginning At Shapes Fitness For Women

By Kelly Wise Valdes
When it comes to setting New Year’s resolutions, the number one goal for most of us is to lose weight and become healthier. We tell ourselves that this will be the year we’ll give up carbs, run every day, or join a gym. The secret to success for keeping our resolutions is to keep it simple and realistic.
Ann Gilbert is passionate about helping women achieve long-term success by approaching their health goals realistically. Gilbert is the owner of Shapes For Women in Brandon and Riverview and she is excited about encouraging the women in the community to become the healthiest versions of themselves.
“Our biggest challenge in women’s only fitness is encouraging women to make time for themselves and that fitness can fit into the daily routine,” said Gilbert. “We make our 30 minute express workout a focus, offer 30 min and 60 minute group sessions and educate on how easy it really can be to just drop off the children in our Kids Zone and make some quality mommy-time.”
The Shapes Brandon location has been open for more than 25 years. Gilbert purchased the franchise in October 2013 and since then has renovated, branded and updated the facility. The Riverview location opened in May 2016 and is designed as the new premier franchise being nationally promoted. Both locations have more than 1,700 members and have become the resource for fitness for women in the community.
It’s never too late to start your health-journey and improve your well-being. ‘Active-agers’ will find weekly classes offered to assure improved function, balance and core strengthening.
“Our focus is on a ‘comfortable fit’ for all who attend,” said Gilbert. “We promote group fitness and personal coaching including the popular Diet Logic RD supported nutrition programming.”
Shapes can help with your New Year’s resolution by offering its annual no enrollment fee promotion in January. Gilbert wants women to embrace their 2018 health goals by helping women establish consistency and accountability.
Gilbert is an educator by nature and has been teaching and training for more than 37 years. She has been mentoring young professionals as they grow into hybrid coaches teaching national certifications classes. She has also been featured on Fox 13 on Thursdays with fitness tips, talks on trends and discussions on everything from weight loss to running a marathon.
Shapes Fitness For Women is more than just another gym. It is a place where women establish friendships, find encouragement and have genuine fun together. There are no contracts with Shapes. The monthly cost, which includes unlimited group fitness, is $34.99. KidZone childcare is available for an additional $5 monthly cost. The enrollment fee of $99 is waived during January.
The Brandon location is in Oak Park Plaza at 731 W. Lumsden Rd. The Riverview location is 11357 Big Bend Rd. For more information, visit www.brandon.shapesfitnessforwomen.com or www.riverview.shapesfitnessforwomen.com.
Related
January 9, 2018
Experience A New Beginning At Shapes Fitness For Women
By Kelly Wise Valdes
When it comes to setting New Year’s resolutions, the number one goal for most of us is to lose weight and become healthier. We tell ourselves that this will be the year we’ll give up carbs, run every day, or join a gym. The secret to success for keeping our resolutions is to keep it simple and realistic.
Ann Gilbert is passionate about helping women achieve long-term success by approaching their health goals realistically. Gilbert is the owner of Shapes For Women in Brandon and Riverview and she is excited about encouraging the women in the community to become the healthiest versions of themselves.
“Our biggest challenge in women’s only fitness is encouraging women to make time for themselves and that fitness can fit into the daily routine,” said Gilbert. “We make our 30 minute express workout a focus, offer 30 min and 60 minute group sessions and educate on how easy it really can be to just drop off the children in our Kids Zone and make some quality mommy-time.”
The Shapes Brandon location has been open for more than 25 years. Gilbert purchased the franchise in October 2013 and since then has renovated, branded and updated the facility. The Riverview location opened in May 2016 and is designed as the new premier franchise being nationally promoted. Both locations have more than 1,700 members and have become the resource for fitness for women in the community.
It’s never too late to start your health-journey and improve your well-being. ‘Active-agers’ will find weekly classes offered to assure improved function, balance and core strengthening.
“Our focus is on a ‘comfortable fit’ for all who attend,” said Gilbert. “We promote group fitness and personal coaching including the popular Diet Logic RD supported nutrition programming.”
Shapes can help with your New Year’s resolution by offering its annual no enrollment fee promotion in January. Gilbert wants women to embrace their 2018 health goals by helping women establish consistency and accountability.
Gilbert is an educator by nature and has been teaching and training for more than 37 years. She has been mentoring young professionals as they grow into hybrid coaches teaching national certifications classes. She has also been featured on Fox 13 on Thursdays with fitness tips, talks on trends and discussions on everything from weight loss to running a marathon.
Shapes Fitness For Women is more than just another gym. It is a place where women establish friendships, find encouragement and have genuine fun together. There are no contracts with Shapes. The monthly cost, which includes unlimited group fitness, is $34.99. KidZone childcare is available for an additional $5 monthly cost. The enrollment fee of $99 is waived during January.
The Brandon location is in Oak Park Plaza at 731 W. Lumsden Rd. The Riverview location is 11357 Big Bend Rd. For more information, visit www.brandon.shapesfitnessforwomen.com or www.riverview.shapesfitnessforwomen.com.
Related
By Kelly Wise Valdes Business, Health & Wellness, Riverview/Apollo Beach