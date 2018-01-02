Eye On Business: January 2018 Bloomingdale/FishHawk

Business Editor Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Pamper Yourself At VIP Nails Spa
VIP Nails Spa is the ideal destination to get pampered offering comfortable, clean and friendly space to help you relax after a long work day. Owner Ann Nguyen said, “The skillful, professional and experienced staff will treat you like a queen. Whether you need a full day of rejuvenation, a completely new style or a quick manicure, you’ll find it here.”
Nail care services offered are acrylic, gel, shellac and dipping. Other services include eyelash extension, facial, waxing & permanent make up and microblading.
The hours are Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. VIP Nails Spa is located at 938 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. Call for an appointment at 438-8771. Visit www.vipnailsspas.com.
ImageLift Helps You Refresh And Look Younger
Would you like to look younger, yet avoid surgery? Do you have a special event, wedding, reunion, anniversary, or are you just looking to invest in yourself?
Dr. Rich Castellano is an artist and an award-winning double board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon. He is currently the #1 Bellafill facial filler injector in the United States, and he has performed over 3,500 facelifts under local anesthesia. Before you have a facelift or filler injection, make sure you meet Dr. Rich.
You are invited to a Facial Beauty Social Mixer Seminar on Thursday, January 18 at 1 p.m. at the Sun City Center Club Renaissance, 2121 Pebble Beach Blvd. Lunch will be served. Call 888-875-3223 as seating is limited.
ImageLift is located at 3314 Henderson Blvd., Ste. 201 in Tampa. Hours are Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call 463-9245. Visit www.ImageLift.com or Facebook.com/ImageLift.
New Dental Office Recently Opened In Lithia
José Ruiz, DMD, and Nadine Jean-Baptiste, DMD, are offering dental services to the community of Lithia at their brand new office, Bayberry Dental. The full-service, state-of-the-art family dental practice opened on December 21.
It will be fully equipped with the latest products and equipment available in the dental industry, offering Dr. Ruiz, Dr. Jean-Baptiste and the dental team the opportunity to provide the most up-to-date procedures and services to their patients. From routine cleanings and simple fillings to more in-depth restorative and cosmetic services, patients can expect individualized care to help them keep their teeth for a lifetime.
Dr. Ruiz received his Doctorate of Dental Medicine from the University of Illinois at Chicago.
Dr. Jean-Baptiste obtained her Doctorate of Dental Medicine from LECOM School of Dental Medicine in Bradenton, and currently an active member of the Florida Academy of General Dentistry, American Dental Association, and Florida Dental Association.
Bayberry Dental is located at 16228 Bayberry Glen Dr. in Lithia and is accepting new patients. Call 448-6305 or visit www.BayberryDental.com for appointment.
Master Garage Door Company Celebrates Two Decades Of Service
Master Garage Door Company recently celebrated 20 years of service.
“It’s been an incredible journey,” said Steve Manning, owner of Master Garage Door. “When we started, we wanted our business to be known for honest, trustworthy service, and that’s carried us through all these years. We are grateful for our customers and our community”
Manning, along with wife, Tawnie Manning, founded the family business in Gibsonton in 1997.
They sell and repair garage doors and related accessories, such as springs and garage door openers, and respond to both routine and emergency service calls.
“Most people don’t often think about their garage door systems. It’s easy to take them for granted. But all that changes immediately when there’s a problem with the system. When people are unable to use their cars or enter or secure their homes through their garages, it’s a major problem,” said Steve Manning.
Call 684-7744. Visit www.MasterGarageDoor.com.
All American Title Donates To Local Military Charities
All American Title, a long time established title company in Hillsborough County, donates every quarter to local military charities. All American Title believes in giving back to the local community it serves and with MacDill AFB right in our back yard, the military is the perfect option. Donating to local military charities can have a very positive effect on customers and their families. All American Title has operated in Hillsborough County for over 22 years and has always supported our troops in various ways. All American Title has two convenient locations in Brandon and Ruskin. Visit www.allamtitle.com or call 684-3330 in Brandon and in SouthShore at 649-9740.
Kidtopia Opens In FishHawk
Riverview residents Nick and Susan Clark recently opened Kidtopia, a state of the art indoor playground and tutoring club at 15276 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia. The space is designed for children from toddlers to elementary school ages to play, explore and learn while building relationships and social skills.
In addition to all day play hours on inflatables, cannon blasters, ball pits, rock walls and climbing structures, the location offers an after school program with pick-up from local elementary schools offering a balance of play time and learning and tutoring designed by experienced educators. Party packages for all age groups are also available with private tables and customized options. An in-store concessions area also offers reasonably priced food and drink choices.
“Being parents ourselves, we have really thought through how we can best serve this area and we are excited to show the community what we offer,” said Susan, a fourth grade teacher at Bevis Elementary who has 10 year experience in education in Hillsborough County. “Our focus is on offering a clean, fun place that is safe, engaging and interactive.”
Kidtopia is open seven days a week from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. For more information, call 548-1062 or visit www.Kidtopiakidz.com.
Local Company Offers Toffee & Treats
Toffee Tradition & Treats is a local toffee and catering company. Its tradition started right here in the Tampa Bay Area over 40 years ago. What started as a family tradition and a treat given to teachers and neighbors grew into a business. A variety of Toffees and delicious Cheesecakes are offered. Flavors include The Original Chocolate Pecan, Chocolate Almond Coconut, Chocolate Peppermint, White Chocolate Candy Cane, Chocolate Almond Coconut, Chocolate Cranberry Walnut and Holiday Sprinkle as well as an amazing Toffee Cheesecake.
You can find the company at the local FishHawk market the first Sunday of the month. You can order at www.toffeetradition.com or email toffeetradition@gmail.com for more information.
You can also find it on Facebook and Instagram at Toffee Tradition and Treats..
Create Your Life Vision Board Workshop
A Vision Board is a way to see your own ideas to yourself, to anchor to your dreams and allow the magic of manifestation to work in your life. A workshop will take place on Saturday, January 13 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at The Event Gallery, 524 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. It will include brunch, mimosas and new friends. Seating is limited to 20 so make your reservations early.
Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/create-your-life-vision-board-workshop-tickets-39345129341?aff=es2 or call Shannon at 924-4679 to register.
Lunch & Learn
On Tuesday, January 19 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Kris Beaird will speak about Leadership Skills at a Lunch & Learn at CoWork Landing, 522 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon.
Vision Workshop: Set Yourself Up For Success
Set Yourself Up for Success in 2018. Certified Life Mastery Consultant Megan Carter will help remove our roadblocks for personal success with an energized goal setting workshop. It will take place on Tuesday, January 23 from 6-8 p.m. at CoWork Landing, 522 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. Call Shannon to register at 924-4679.
Little Greek Fresh Grill Celebrates Third Anniversary
Little Greek Fresh Grill, a fast-casual Greek restaurant with an American influence recently celebrated its third anniversary at 3474 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. The owner/operator is Frank ‘Foti’ Gianniosis.
Little Greek Fresh Grill emphasizes fresh Greek dishes created from generations of traditional family recipes, with its chicken items among the most popular.
It is open Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and offers dine-in, take-out and catering. Call 685-0819 or visit littlegreekfreshgrill.com.
30-Day New Year Transformational Boot Camp
Starting, January 8, Holistic Health and Wellness offers an online 30 day program will give you all you need to start your New Year off right. Lynne Wadsworth of Holistic Health & Wellness is launching a brand new program that will teach you how you can: lose an average of three to five pounds (and keep them off); feel lighter and have tons of energy; kick sugar cravings to the curb; sleep like a baby, without waking up at 3 a.m.; decrease your belly bloat; get a leaner body just in time for your favorite skinny jeans; and enjoy endless energy throughout the day.
Many of us in this busy world don’t know how to easily fit health and healthy eating into our busy lifestyles, but this program will show you ways to be healthy, cook healthy meals in a shorter amount of time, and have time and energy left over at the end of the day.
Visit http://holistic-healthandwellness.com/new-year-boot-camp/ or call 340-1368 for more information.
SBA Offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans To Small Businesses In Florida Affected By Hurricane Irma
Small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations located in the declared counties of Florida that have suffered financial losses as the result of Hurricane Irma, should consider applying for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) are designed to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster and are available regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage.
To determine if the business is located in a declared county, visit https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/Declarations/Index.
Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or by sending an email to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Loan applications can be downloaded from www.sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155. The deadline to return economic injury applications is June 11, 2018.
Related
January 2, 2018
Eye On Business: January 2018 Bloomingdale/FishHawk
Business Editor Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Pamper Yourself At VIP Nails Spa
VIP Nails Spa is the ideal destination to get pampered offering comfortable, clean and friendly space to help you relax after a long work day. Owner Ann Nguyen said, “The skillful, professional and experienced staff will treat you like a queen. Whether you need a full day of rejuvenation, a completely new style or a quick manicure, you’ll find it here.”
Nail care services offered are acrylic, gel, shellac and dipping. Other services include eyelash extension, facial, waxing & permanent make up and microblading.
The hours are Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. VIP Nails Spa is located at 938 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. Call for an appointment at 438-8771. Visit www.vipnailsspas.com.
ImageLift Helps You Refresh And Look Younger
Would you like to look younger, yet avoid surgery? Do you have a special event, wedding, reunion, anniversary, or are you just looking to invest in yourself?
Dr. Rich Castellano is an artist and an award-winning double board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon. He is currently the #1 Bellafill facial filler injector in the United States, and he has performed over 3,500 facelifts under local anesthesia. Before you have a facelift or filler injection, make sure you meet Dr. Rich.
You are invited to a Facial Beauty Social Mixer Seminar on Thursday, January 18 at 1 p.m. at the Sun City Center Club Renaissance, 2121 Pebble Beach Blvd. Lunch will be served. Call 888-875-3223 as seating is limited.
ImageLift is located at 3314 Henderson Blvd., Ste. 201 in Tampa. Hours are Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call 463-9245. Visit www.ImageLift.com or Facebook.com/ImageLift.
New Dental Office Recently Opened In Lithia
José Ruiz, DMD, and Nadine Jean-Baptiste, DMD, are offering dental services to the community of Lithia at their brand new office, Bayberry Dental. The full-service, state-of-the-art family dental practice opened on December 21.
It will be fully equipped with the latest products and equipment available in the dental industry, offering Dr. Ruiz, Dr. Jean-Baptiste and the dental team the opportunity to provide the most up-to-date procedures and services to their patients. From routine cleanings and simple fillings to more in-depth restorative and cosmetic services, patients can expect individualized care to help them keep their teeth for a lifetime.
Dr. Ruiz received his Doctorate of Dental Medicine from the University of Illinois at Chicago.
Dr. Jean-Baptiste obtained her Doctorate of Dental Medicine from LECOM School of Dental Medicine in Bradenton, and currently an active member of the Florida Academy of General Dentistry, American Dental Association, and Florida Dental Association.
Bayberry Dental is located at 16228 Bayberry Glen Dr. in Lithia and is accepting new patients. Call 448-6305 or visit www.BayberryDental.com for appointment.
Master Garage Door Company Celebrates Two Decades Of Service
Master Garage Door Company recently celebrated 20 years of service.
“It’s been an incredible journey,” said Steve Manning, owner of Master Garage Door. “When we started, we wanted our business to be known for honest, trustworthy service, and that’s carried us through all these years. We are grateful for our customers and our community”
Manning, along with wife, Tawnie Manning, founded the family business in Gibsonton in 1997.
They sell and repair garage doors and related accessories, such as springs and garage door openers, and respond to both routine and emergency service calls.
“Most people don’t often think about their garage door systems. It’s easy to take them for granted. But all that changes immediately when there’s a problem with the system. When people are unable to use their cars or enter or secure their homes through their garages, it’s a major problem,” said Steve Manning.
Call 684-7744. Visit www.MasterGarageDoor.com.
All American Title Donates To Local Military Charities
All American Title, a long time established title company in Hillsborough County, donates every quarter to local military charities. All American Title believes in giving back to the local community it serves and with MacDill AFB right in our back yard, the military is the perfect option. Donating to local military charities can have a very positive effect on customers and their families. All American Title has operated in Hillsborough County for over 22 years and has always supported our troops in various ways. All American Title has two convenient locations in Brandon and Ruskin. Visit www.allamtitle.com or call 684-3330 in Brandon and in SouthShore at 649-9740.
Kidtopia Opens In FishHawk
Riverview residents Nick and Susan Clark recently opened Kidtopia, a state of the art indoor playground and tutoring club at 15276 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia. The space is designed for children from toddlers to elementary school ages to play, explore and learn while building relationships and social skills.
In addition to all day play hours on inflatables, cannon blasters, ball pits, rock walls and climbing structures, the location offers an after school program with pick-up from local elementary schools offering a balance of play time and learning and tutoring designed by experienced educators. Party packages for all age groups are also available with private tables and customized options. An in-store concessions area also offers reasonably priced food and drink choices.
“Being parents ourselves, we have really thought through how we can best serve this area and we are excited to show the community what we offer,” said Susan, a fourth grade teacher at Bevis Elementary who has 10 year experience in education in Hillsborough County. “Our focus is on offering a clean, fun place that is safe, engaging and interactive.”
Kidtopia is open seven days a week from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. For more information, call 548-1062 or visit www.Kidtopiakidz.com.
Local Company Offers Toffee & Treats
Toffee Tradition & Treats is a local toffee and catering company. Its tradition started right here in the Tampa Bay Area over 40 years ago. What started as a family tradition and a treat given to teachers and neighbors grew into a business. A variety of Toffees and delicious Cheesecakes are offered. Flavors include The Original Chocolate Pecan, Chocolate Almond Coconut, Chocolate Peppermint, White Chocolate Candy Cane, Chocolate Almond Coconut, Chocolate Cranberry Walnut and Holiday Sprinkle as well as an amazing Toffee Cheesecake.
You can find the company at the local FishHawk market the first Sunday of the month. You can order at www.toffeetradition.com or email toffeetradition@gmail.com for more information.
You can also find it on Facebook and Instagram at Toffee Tradition and Treats..
Create Your Life Vision Board Workshop
A Vision Board is a way to see your own ideas to yourself, to anchor to your dreams and allow the magic of manifestation to work in your life. A workshop will take place on Saturday, January 13 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at The Event Gallery, 524 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. It will include brunch, mimosas and new friends. Seating is limited to 20 so make your reservations early.
Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/create-your-life-vision-board-workshop-tickets-39345129341?aff=es2 or call Shannon at 924-4679 to register.
Lunch & Learn
On Tuesday, January 19 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Kris Beaird will speak about Leadership Skills at a Lunch & Learn at CoWork Landing, 522 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon.
Vision Workshop: Set Yourself Up For Success
Set Yourself Up for Success in 2018. Certified Life Mastery Consultant Megan Carter will help remove our roadblocks for personal success with an energized goal setting workshop. It will take place on Tuesday, January 23 from 6-8 p.m. at CoWork Landing, 522 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. Call Shannon to register at 924-4679.
Little Greek Fresh Grill Celebrates Third Anniversary
Little Greek Fresh Grill, a fast-casual Greek restaurant with an American influence recently celebrated its third anniversary at 3474 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. The owner/operator is Frank ‘Foti’ Gianniosis.
Little Greek Fresh Grill emphasizes fresh Greek dishes created from generations of traditional family recipes, with its chicken items among the most popular.
It is open Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and offers dine-in, take-out and catering. Call 685-0819 or visit littlegreekfreshgrill.com.
30-Day New Year Transformational Boot Camp
Starting, January 8, Holistic Health and Wellness offers an online 30 day program will give you all you need to start your New Year off right. Lynne Wadsworth of Holistic Health & Wellness is launching a brand new program that will teach you how you can: lose an average of three to five pounds (and keep them off); feel lighter and have tons of energy; kick sugar cravings to the curb; sleep like a baby, without waking up at 3 a.m.; decrease your belly bloat; get a leaner body just in time for your favorite skinny jeans; and enjoy endless energy throughout the day.
Many of us in this busy world don’t know how to easily fit health and healthy eating into our busy lifestyles, but this program will show you ways to be healthy, cook healthy meals in a shorter amount of time, and have time and energy left over at the end of the day.
Visit http://holistic-healthandwellness.com/new-year-boot-camp/ or call 340-1368 for more information.
SBA Offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans To Small Businesses In Florida Affected By Hurricane Irma
Small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations located in the declared counties of Florida that have suffered financial losses as the result of Hurricane Irma, should consider applying for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) are designed to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster and are available regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage.
To determine if the business is located in a declared county, visit https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/Declarations/Index.
Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or by sending an email to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Loan applications can be downloaded from www.sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155. The deadline to return economic injury applications is June 11, 2018.
Related
By Michelle Colesanti Bloomingdale/FishHawk, Business, Press Releases