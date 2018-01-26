Eye On Business: January 2018 Brandon/Winthrop

Business Editor Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes Offers Premium Cakes For Any Occasion
At Nothing Bundt Cakes, nine classic cake flavors including Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Red Velvet, White Chocolate Raspberry, Lemon plus a seasonal featured flavor are offered. You can choose from four different sizes.
“Each cake is made in our bakery with the finest premium ingredients including real eggs, butter and cream cheese and crowned with our signature cream cheese frosting. We offer four different sizes from full-size Bundt Cakes, perfect for sharing; miniature Bundtlets, great for gifting; and bite-sized Bundtinis®, sold by the dozen,” said owners Robert and Teresa Shuffield.
Make someone’s day with a Nothing Bundt Cake. It is located in the Winthrop Plaza at 11238 Sullivan Street l in Riverview. Hours are Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Call 409-2394 or visit at www.nothingbundtcakes.com. You can also visit on Facebook at NothingBundtCakesRiverviewFL.
Award Winning Program Offered At The Bridges
The award-wining program, ‘A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls’ will be offered at The Bridges Assisted Living Community in partnership with Senior Connection Center, Inc. This free four week program emphasizes practical strategies to manage falls. Participants will learn to view falls as controllable. They will set goals for increasing activity, make changes to reduce fall risks, and exercise to increase strength and balance. Anyone interested in improving their balance, flexibility and strength or that have restricted activities because of falling concerns are encouraged to attend. Classes will be held every Monday and Wednesday from February 5 –February 28 from 9-11 a.m. in the Clubhouse at The Bridges. Space is limited. Please call Janet at 413-8900 for more information.
Two Year Anniversary For Be Happy Boutique
Be Happy Boutique is celebrating its two year anniversary. Within that time, it has grown to over 150 different lines of unique merchandise, most of which has a story and gives back in some form to help others in need. Be Happy Boutique started out with the intention of making the customer top priority in many ways.
By providing a cozy atmosphere upon entering the store to the personalized service for any of your shopping needs they go a step further to get to know customers and also the person they are shopping for.
Be Happy Boutique carries all price ranges in gifts and apparel, along with all sizes XS-3X.
According to owner Tonya Antaki, “The goal is to inspire any customer by simply browsing our many uplifting merchandise and home decor. The name of the store is our mission; we want our customers to feel like they are shopping among friends and enjoy their time in our store.” A few of the many things carried there are Tribal, Clara Sun Woo, Desiqual, Adore, Brighton, Anuschka hand painted leather, Lizzy James Jewelry, Dansko shoes, and Tyler Candles.
Be happy Boutique is located at 11369 Big Bend Rd. Visit behappyboutique.com.
Vernon And Christine Elliott Joins Cruise Planners As Franchise Owners
Vernon and Christine Elliott announced they have joined Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative, the nation’s largest home-based travel agent franchise network in the industry. Affiliation means the Elliott’s now offer travelers specialized land vacation and tour packages to the most sought-after destinations around the world. As Cruise Planners travel advisors, the Elliott’s also provide
exclusive pricing on a wide range of cruise and destination wedding packages, private cruise sales, as well as cabin upgrades and special amenities such as shore excursions, discounted fares, travel gifts and more.
“Everyone travels, and it’s important to use a trusted travel specialist to help get the most value out of a vacation,” Vernon said. “As a Cruise Planners travel expert, I take the stress and hassle out of planning a vacation for my clients. Through the resources available to me, I am able to make educated recommendations based on value, destination, group size and seasonality, among other things to customize the best vacation possible. Since Cruise Planners has achieved top-producer status with every major cruise line and with many major travel partners, I am able to provide my customers with the best value along with my expertise and personalized service.”
As an American Express Travel Services Representative agency, Cruise Planners offers special programs for both American Express card holders and non-card holders, offering even more added value to vacationers.
Vernon and Christine specialize in land and group travel. Visit www.whywaittravel.com or Facebook.com/whywaittravel.
Uptown Suites Breaks Ground For Riverview Extended Stay Property
In late 2017 Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) members were excited to take part in a ground-breaking ceremony at the new Uptown Suites Riverview site located along US Hwy. 301 at Foxworth Rd. This is the brand’s fourth location nationwide.
This property is owned by Starwood Capital Group who is looking to fill a need for the growing demand for lodging in Hillsborough County and particularly our Riverview area.
The Suites will appeal to guests looking for an affordable place to stay for weeks or even months at a time, but will also accommodate nightly guests. The apartment-style studios will feature world-class technology amenities, fully equipped kitchens and exclusive At Home by Uptown Suites™ mattresses. Please visit www.uptownsuites.com.
Brandon Ranks 19 Amongst U-Haul Top 25 U.S. Growth Cities
U-Haul International, Inc. is pleased to announce its 2017 Growth Cities with the return of its industry-leading annual migration trends reports.
Brandon ranks No. 19 among the U-Haul top 25 U.S. Growth Cities for all populations.
U-Haul locations in Brandon saw 52.6 percent of one-way truck rental customers coming into the city as opposed to leaving. Brandon had an 11 percent increase in one-way truck arrivals year-over-year, while its departures rose 12 percent over the same span. Despite the slight increase in outgoing traffic over 2016, Brandon remained a convincing net-gain city for do-it-yourself movers.
Growth Cities are calculated by the net gain of arriving U-Haul one-way trucks over departing one-way U-Haul trucks for the past calendar year. While migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth, U-Haul growth data is an effective gauge of how well cities are attracting and maintaining residents.
Find the complete 2017 U-Haul Growth Cities and Growth States rankings at myuhaulstory.com.
Annual Charity Ball Benefits Toys For Tots
The Way 2 Dance held its successful 6th Annual Holiday Charity Ball at The Regent in Brandon on December 14. Bob Savage of Savage Consulting along with Tatyana Frost from The Way 2 Dance organized the Holiday Charity Ball to benefit Toys for Tots, along with the support of many community sponsors and volunteers. Twelve bicycles lined the entry way and numerous Toys for Tots donation boxes filled to the brim with new toys.
A delicious, hot buffet was catered by Inside the Box, catering arm of Metropolitan Ministries and great dessert choices were provided by Dough Nation, the dessert-making business at Metropolitan Ministries.
The theme was the Disco Era and many dressed in 1970’s attire. Live music provided by DJ Chris Heath and Sequel Band helped participants dance the night away.
Student dance performers from The Way 2 Dance included Vince and Olivia and Gina and Luigi, a professional dance duo. Attendees were also encouraged to participate in mini dance lessons, taught by Tatyana Frost, owner of The Way 2 Dance.
Next year, the theme will be ‘Hot Night in Havana’. Save the date: December 13.
For more info, call Savage at 240-7772 or Frost at 966-4788. Visit www.holidaycharityballbrandon.com.
