Eye On Business: January 2018 Valrico

Business Editor Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Local Company Offers Toffee & Treats
Toffee Tradition & Treats is a local toffee and catering company. Its tradition started right here in the Tampa Bay Area over 40 years ago. What started as a family tradition and a treat given to teachers and neighbors grew into a business. A variety of Toffees and delicious Cheesecakes are offered. Flavors include The Original Chocolate Pecan, Chocolate Almond Coconut, Chocolate Peppermint, White Chocolate Candy Cane, Chocolate Almond Coconut, Chocolate Cranberry Walnut and Holiday Sprinkle as well as an amazing Toffee Cheesecake.
You can find the company at the local FishHawk market the first Sunday of the month. You can order at www.toffeetradition.com or email toffeetradition@gmail.com for more information.
Award Winning Program Offered At The Bridges
The award-wining program, ‘A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls’ will be offered at The Bridges Assisted Living Community in partnership with Senior Connection Center, Inc. This free four week program emphasizes practical strategies to manage falls.
Participants will learn to view falls as controllable. They will set goals for increasing activity, make changes to reduce fall risks, and exercise to increase strength and balance. Anyone interested in improving their balance, flexibility and strength or that have restricted activities because of falling concerns are encouraged to attend.
Classes will be held every Monday and Wednesday from February 5 –February 28 from 9-11 a.m. in the Clubhouse at The Bridges. Space is limited. Please call Janet at 413-8900 for more information.
First Annual Health And Fitness Day For Teen Girls
National obesity statistics place teen obesity as high as 20% from ages 12-19. Likewise, national statistics also place teens diagnosed with a least one episode of clinical depression at 20% from ages 12-19.
Flow Fitness Boutique has helped many women in the Tampa Bay area improve their health not only in ways that are evident in their physical appearance but also in their minds, in the way they view their worth and value. It wants to help the teen girls of the community in the same way.
On January 27 from 1–4 p.m., Flow Fitness Boutique, 11331 U.S. Hwy. 301 S. in Riverview, will be hosting its first annual health and fitness day for teen girls. There will be a live performance by local hip hop artist, Chris (Martyr-X) Pourciaux of Servant Productions followed by an inspirational talk by Gloria Pourciaux, a popular fitness class, and a nutrition talk by certified nutrition coach Shanna Tvenstrup. There will be light refreshments and free smoothies.
This is a free event. For more information, please contact Michelle at [Company Phone] or email kara@flowfitnessboutique.com.
Vernon And Christine Elliott Joins Cruise Planners As Franchise Owners
Vernon and Christine Elliott announced they have joined Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative, the nation’s largest home-based travel agent franchise network in the industry. Affiliation means the Elliott’s now offer travelers specialized land vacation and tour packages to the most sought-after destinations around the world.
As Cruise Planners travel advisors, the Elliott’s also provide exclusive pricing on a wide range of cruise and destination wedding packages, private cruise sales, as well as cabin upgrades and special amenities such as shore excursions, discounted fares, travel gifts and more.
“Everyone travels, and it’s important to use a trusted travel specialist to help get the most value out of a vacation,” Vernon said. “As a Cruise Planners travel expert, I take the stress and hassle out of planning a vacation for my clients. Through the resources available to me, I am able to make educated recommendations based on value, destination, group size and seasonality, among other things to customize the best vacation possible. Since Cruise Planners has achieved top-producer status with every major cruise line and with many major travel partners, I am able to provide my customers with the best value along with my expertise and personalized service.”
As an American Express Travel Services Representative agency, Cruise Planners offers special programs for both American Express card holders and non-card holders, offering even more added value to vacationers.
Vernon and Christine specialize in land and group travel. Visit www.whywaittravel.com or Facebook.com/whywaittravel.
Vision Workshop: Set Yourself up for Success
Set Yourself Up for Success in 2018. Certified Life Mastery Consultant Megan Carter will help remove our roadblocks for personal success with an energized goal setting workshop. It will take place on Tuesday, January 23 from 6-8 p.m. at CoWork Landing, 522 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. Call Shannon to register at 924-4679.
Pamper Yourself At VIP Nails Spa
VIP Nails Spa is the ideal destination to get pampered offering comfortable, clean and friendly space to help you relax after a long work day. Owner Ann Nguyen said, “The skillful, professional and experienced staff will treat you like a queen. Whether you need a full day of rejuvenation, a completely new style or a quick manicure, you’ll find it here.”
Nail care services offered are acrylic, gel, shellac and dipping. Other services include eyelash extension, facial, waxing & permanent make up and microblading.
The hours are Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. VIP Nails Spa is located at 938 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. Call for an appointment at 438-8771. Visit www.vipnailsspas.com.
Master Garage Door Company Celebrates Two Decades Of Service
Master Garage Door Company recently celebrated 20 years of service.
“It’s been an incredible journey,” said Steve Manning, owner of Master Garage Door. “When we started, we wanted our business to be known for honest, trustworthy service, and that’s carried us through all these years. We are grateful for our customers and our community”
Manning, along with wife, Tawnie Manning, founded the family business in Gibsonton in 1997.
“Most people don’t often think about their garage door systems. It’s easy to take them for granted. But all that changes immediately when there’s a problem with the system. When people are unable to use their cars or enter or secure their homes through their garages, it’s a major problem,” said Steve Manning.
Call 684-7744. Visit www.MasterGarageDoor.com.
All American Title Donates To Local Military Charities
All American Title, a long time established title company in Hillsborough County, donates every quarter to local military charities. All American Title believes in giving back to the local community it serves and with MacDill AFB right in our back yard, the military is the perfect option. Donating to local military charities can have a very positive effect on customers and their families. All American Title has operated in Hillsborough County for over 22 years and has always supported our troops in various ways. Visit www.allamtitle.com or call 684-3330 in Brandon and in SouthShore at 649-9740.
Kidtopia Opens In FishHawk
Riverview residents Nick and Susan Clark recently opened Kidtopia, a state of the art indoor playground and tutoring club at 15276 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia. The space is designed for children from toddlers to elementary school ages to play, explore and learn while building relationships and social skills.
In addition to all day play hours on inflatables, cannon blasters, ball pits, rock walls and climbing structures, the location offers an after school program with pick-up from local elementary schools offering a balance of play time and learning and tutoring designed by experienced educators. Party packages for all age groups are also available with private tables and customized options. “Being parents ourselves, we have really thought through how we can best serve this area and we are excited to show the community what we offer,” said Susan, a fourth grade teacher at Bevis Elementary who has 10 year experience in education in Hillsborough County. “Our focus is on offering a clean, fun place that is safe, engaging and interactive.”
Kidtopia is open seven days a week from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. For more information, call 548-1062 or visit www.Kidtopiakidz.com.
Little Greek Fresh Grill Celebrates Third Anniversary
Little Greek Fresh Grill, a fast-casual Greek restaurant with an American influence recently celebrated its third anniversary at 3474 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. The owner/operator is Frank ‘Foti’ Gianniosis.
Little Greek Fresh Grill emphasizes fresh Greek dishes created from generations of traditional family recipes, with its chicken items among the most popular.
It is open Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Call 685-0819 or visit littlegreekfreshgrill.com.
Related
January 9, 2018
Eye On Business: January 2018 Valrico
Business Editor Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Local Company Offers Toffee & Treats
Toffee Tradition & Treats is a local toffee and catering company. Its tradition started right here in the Tampa Bay Area over 40 years ago. What started as a family tradition and a treat given to teachers and neighbors grew into a business. A variety of Toffees and delicious Cheesecakes are offered. Flavors include The Original Chocolate Pecan, Chocolate Almond Coconut, Chocolate Peppermint, White Chocolate Candy Cane, Chocolate Almond Coconut, Chocolate Cranberry Walnut and Holiday Sprinkle as well as an amazing Toffee Cheesecake.
You can find the company at the local FishHawk market the first Sunday of the month. You can order at www.toffeetradition.com or email toffeetradition@gmail.com for more information.
Award Winning Program Offered At The Bridges
The award-wining program, ‘A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls’ will be offered at The Bridges Assisted Living Community in partnership with Senior Connection Center, Inc. This free four week program emphasizes practical strategies to manage falls.
Participants will learn to view falls as controllable. They will set goals for increasing activity, make changes to reduce fall risks, and exercise to increase strength and balance. Anyone interested in improving their balance, flexibility and strength or that have restricted activities because of falling concerns are encouraged to attend.
Classes will be held every Monday and Wednesday from February 5 –February 28 from 9-11 a.m. in the Clubhouse at The Bridges. Space is limited. Please call Janet at 413-8900 for more information.
First Annual Health And Fitness Day For Teen Girls
National obesity statistics place teen obesity as high as 20% from ages 12-19. Likewise, national statistics also place teens diagnosed with a least one episode of clinical depression at 20% from ages 12-19.
Flow Fitness Boutique has helped many women in the Tampa Bay area improve their health not only in ways that are evident in their physical appearance but also in their minds, in the way they view their worth and value. It wants to help the teen girls of the community in the same way.
On January 27 from 1–4 p.m., Flow Fitness Boutique, 11331 U.S. Hwy. 301 S. in Riverview, will be hosting its first annual health and fitness day for teen girls. There will be a live performance by local hip hop artist, Chris (Martyr-X) Pourciaux of Servant Productions followed by an inspirational talk by Gloria Pourciaux, a popular fitness class, and a nutrition talk by certified nutrition coach Shanna Tvenstrup. There will be light refreshments and free smoothies.
This is a free event. For more information, please contact Michelle at [Company Phone] or email kara@flowfitnessboutique.com.
Vernon And Christine Elliott Joins Cruise Planners As Franchise Owners
Vernon and Christine Elliott announced they have joined Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative, the nation’s largest home-based travel agent franchise network in the industry. Affiliation means the Elliott’s now offer travelers specialized land vacation and tour packages to the most sought-after destinations around the world.
As Cruise Planners travel advisors, the Elliott’s also provide exclusive pricing on a wide range of cruise and destination wedding packages, private cruise sales, as well as cabin upgrades and special amenities such as shore excursions, discounted fares, travel gifts and more.
“Everyone travels, and it’s important to use a trusted travel specialist to help get the most value out of a vacation,” Vernon said. “As a Cruise Planners travel expert, I take the stress and hassle out of planning a vacation for my clients. Through the resources available to me, I am able to make educated recommendations based on value, destination, group size and seasonality, among other things to customize the best vacation possible. Since Cruise Planners has achieved top-producer status with every major cruise line and with many major travel partners, I am able to provide my customers with the best value along with my expertise and personalized service.”
As an American Express Travel Services Representative agency, Cruise Planners offers special programs for both American Express card holders and non-card holders, offering even more added value to vacationers.
Vernon and Christine specialize in land and group travel. Visit www.whywaittravel.com or Facebook.com/whywaittravel.
Vision Workshop: Set Yourself up for Success
Set Yourself Up for Success in 2018. Certified Life Mastery Consultant Megan Carter will help remove our roadblocks for personal success with an energized goal setting workshop. It will take place on Tuesday, January 23 from 6-8 p.m. at CoWork Landing, 522 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. Call Shannon to register at 924-4679.
Pamper Yourself At VIP Nails Spa
VIP Nails Spa is the ideal destination to get pampered offering comfortable, clean and friendly space to help you relax after a long work day. Owner Ann Nguyen said, “The skillful, professional and experienced staff will treat you like a queen. Whether you need a full day of rejuvenation, a completely new style or a quick manicure, you’ll find it here.”
Nail care services offered are acrylic, gel, shellac and dipping. Other services include eyelash extension, facial, waxing & permanent make up and microblading.
The hours are Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. VIP Nails Spa is located at 938 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. Call for an appointment at 438-8771. Visit www.vipnailsspas.com.
Master Garage Door Company Celebrates Two Decades Of Service
Master Garage Door Company recently celebrated 20 years of service.
“It’s been an incredible journey,” said Steve Manning, owner of Master Garage Door. “When we started, we wanted our business to be known for honest, trustworthy service, and that’s carried us through all these years. We are grateful for our customers and our community”
Manning, along with wife, Tawnie Manning, founded the family business in Gibsonton in 1997.
“Most people don’t often think about their garage door systems. It’s easy to take them for granted. But all that changes immediately when there’s a problem with the system. When people are unable to use their cars or enter or secure their homes through their garages, it’s a major problem,” said Steve Manning.
Call 684-7744. Visit www.MasterGarageDoor.com.
All American Title Donates To Local Military Charities
All American Title, a long time established title company in Hillsborough County, donates every quarter to local military charities. All American Title believes in giving back to the local community it serves and with MacDill AFB right in our back yard, the military is the perfect option. Donating to local military charities can have a very positive effect on customers and their families. All American Title has operated in Hillsborough County for over 22 years and has always supported our troops in various ways. Visit www.allamtitle.com or call 684-3330 in Brandon and in SouthShore at 649-9740.
Kidtopia Opens In FishHawk
Riverview residents Nick and Susan Clark recently opened Kidtopia, a state of the art indoor playground and tutoring club at 15276 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia. The space is designed for children from toddlers to elementary school ages to play, explore and learn while building relationships and social skills.
In addition to all day play hours on inflatables, cannon blasters, ball pits, rock walls and climbing structures, the location offers an after school program with pick-up from local elementary schools offering a balance of play time and learning and tutoring designed by experienced educators. Party packages for all age groups are also available with private tables and customized options. “Being parents ourselves, we have really thought through how we can best serve this area and we are excited to show the community what we offer,” said Susan, a fourth grade teacher at Bevis Elementary who has 10 year experience in education in Hillsborough County. “Our focus is on offering a clean, fun place that is safe, engaging and interactive.”
Kidtopia is open seven days a week from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. For more information, call 548-1062 or visit www.Kidtopiakidz.com.
Little Greek Fresh Grill Celebrates Third Anniversary
Little Greek Fresh Grill, a fast-casual Greek restaurant with an American influence recently celebrated its third anniversary at 3474 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. The owner/operator is Frank ‘Foti’ Gianniosis.
Little Greek Fresh Grill emphasizes fresh Greek dishes created from generations of traditional family recipes, with its chicken items among the most popular.
It is open Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Call 685-0819 or visit littlegreekfreshgrill.com.
Related
By Michelle Colesanti Business, Valrico