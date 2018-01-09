Farmers Markets, Vendors Needed & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Get Fit Farmers Market
For your New Year, new fitness goals, you can find local food to eat healthy at the MiraBay Farmers Market on Sunday January 21 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Shop local for fresh, delicious and healthy local food. In addition to local veggies, you’ll find Paleo, Vegan, Gluten-Free, High Protein, and Sugar-Free options to enjoy at the market.
There will also be fitness organizations at the market. If you participate in their exercises, you might win a prize. Thanks to Tampa Inflatables for the amazing drone-photo of MiraBay Market.
For more information, visit mirabaymarket.com.
Vendors Wanted For Toy Train, Collectible, Hobby Show And Sale
Vendors are wanted for upcoming, Toy Train, Collectible and Hobby Show/Sale on Saturday, March 24. It will take place at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. All Vendors are welcome; any train memorabilia, trains, accessories, baseball cards, crafts, comic books, coins, crafts, antiques, diecast cars or any other hobby or collectible related items you may be interested in selling. Six ft. tables cost $20 each. If interested, call Joe at 727-244-1341 or you can rent online www.regalrailways.com.
Summerfield Ladies Club
The Summerfield Ladies Club will hold its upcoming regular business meetings on Thursday, February 1, March 1 and April 5 at 11 a.m. at the Community Center. Entertainment and lunch provided.
The Club will host Bingo on Thursday, February 22, March 22 and April 26 at the Summerfield Community Center promptly at 11 a.m. The cost is $6. Guests are welcome.
Outings will be planned for Thursday, February 15, March 15 and April 19 (TBD).
For more information, email ettajean51@yahoo.com.
A Simpler Place Farm Friday Night Farmers Market
On Friday, January 12 from 3-7 p.m., join in for the monthly farmers’ and artisan market at A Simpler Place Farm. Enjoy dinner on the farm under the twinkling lights, locally grown produce and sample locally made products.
There will be live music, adorable photo spots, farm tours at 4 and 6 p.m., a cooking demonstration from Jessi’s Flaming Fruit Sauce and more.
Inside the farm store, there will be local honey, eggs, vegetables, GMO-free proteins, herbs, mushrooms, bread and desserts. Also, check out the menu for a meal from the A Simpler Place Cafe.
You will find artisan crafted soaps, locally made pet treats, jewelry, beef jerky, cheese, salsa, and more.
Campaign Against Human Trafficking Annual Movie
The Campaign Against Human Trafficking (CAHT) invites the public to see a free focusing on the worldwide problem of human trafficking. January is national Human Trafficking Awareness month in the U.S. This year’s Movie, Stolen From the Suburbs, will be shown on Monday, January 15 at 1 p.m. in the Florida Room of the Sun City Center Atrium building.
In conjunction with the movie, Deputy Jeffrey E. Merry, Hillsborough County Sherriff’s Office, will provide an update on human trafficking from a law enforcement perspective and talk about preventative measures that we can all take.
One of the main goals of CAHT is to raise funds for area nonprofits that work with trafficking victims and children-at-risk in the ongoing fight to stop human trafficking in the SouthShore area. There will be a raffle held at the movie.
No need to RSVP. For more information, call 603-3100, visit www.SCCBlueHeart.org, or email Annie Garrison at anngarrison66@gmail.com.
Fitting At Brandon Regional For Free Knitted Breast Prostheses
The National Knitted Knockers organization provides free knitted breast prostheses for women that have had a single or double mastectomy. The regional group, Knocker Knitters on the Florida Suncoast, will hold a fitting and knitting session at Brandon Regional Hospital, Classroom A, 262 S. Moon Ave. in Brandon on Wednesday January 17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. These prostheses are free, light weight, wash and dryable, and fitted to each individual.
For more information, please call Lynn Sandrock at 300-1505 or visit www.knittedknockers.org/provider/knocker-knitters-on-the-florida-suncoast/. The website for the national organization is knittedknockers.org.
Third Annual Celebrity Auto Festival
Bring your car enthusiast friends to the third annual Celebrity Auto Festival on Saturday, January 13 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Big Top Flea Market, 9250 E. Fowler Ave. in Tampa. Parking is free.
The free Car Show is held to generate donations to support the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.
