Gardening Clinic, Thoroughly Modern Millie Performance & More….

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Stunning Five Year Old Male Brittany Spaniel Needs A Home
Winchester (aka Chester) is a stunning 5 year old male Brittany spaniel. He was loved by his previous owner who unfortunately, fell on hard times. Chester is a loving and energetic guy. He even knows some basic commands. He is good with people of all ages and enjoys the company of most dogs. He misses having a place to call his home.
Come and meet Chester today at C.A.R.E. (Critter Adoption & Rescue, Inc.), located at 1528 27th St. S.E. in Ruskin. It is open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. For more information, call 645-2273 or visit www.CareShelter.org.
Vendors Wanted For Toy Train, Collectible, Hobby Show and Sale
Vendors are wanted for upcoming, Toy Train, Collectible and Hobby Show/Sale on Saturday, March 24. It will take place at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. All Vendors are welcome, any train memorabilia, trains, accessories, baseball cards, crafts, comic books, coins, crafts, antiques, diecast cars or any other hobby or collectible related items you may be interested in selling. Six ft. tables cost $20 each. If interested, call Joe at 727-244-1341 or you can rent online www.regalrailways.com.
Master Gardener Clinic On Camellias At Bloomingdale Library
A free Master Gardener Clinic on Camellias will be held on Wednesday, February 7 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. It will be given by Master Gardener Eileen Hart at the Bloomingdale Regional Library, located at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.
The clinic is free and you will learn all about this beautiful flower and discover the history, varieties, care, maintenance and how to propagate.
No prior registration is required. This event is sponsored by the Hillsborough County Master Gardner Program of the Hillsborough County Extension, University of Florida, IFAS Extension.
Thoroughly Modern Millie To Be Presented By FAOPA Showcase Players
The Showcase Players of FAOPA proudly presents Thoroughly Modern Millie on Thursday-Sunday, January 25-28 at 7 p.m. Matinees will also take place on Saturday and Sunday, January 27 and 28 at 2 p.m.
Music is by Jeanine Tesori, lyrics by Dick Scanlan, and the book by Richard Morris and Scanlan. It is based on the 1967 film of the same name, which itself was based on the British musical Chrysanthemum, which opened in London in 1956.
The show will take place at the James McCabe Theater, 506 5th St. in Valrico. Tickets cost $10 at the door. Only cash will be accepted. There is no reserve seating.
Hawthorne Hosts Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center hosts a monthly support group for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and caregivers on the third Thursday of every month.
A variety of speakers will provide information on topics relating to swallowing, balance, walking, speaking, mobility, exercise, self-care, cognition, and memory, all of which can be impacted by Parkinson’s Disease.
The Parkinson’s Disease support group is free of charge and open to those who have been diagnosed with the disease, family members, caregivers and anyone with an interest in learning more about Parkinson’s.
Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center, located at 851 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon, is a skilled nursing facility with inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation programs including speech, physical and occupational therapies. Hawthorne also hosts a dementia support group in the assisted living facility, as well as past meetings for those dealing with strokes, diabetes, low vision and other diseases.
For more information or to register, call 661-8998 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
January 26, 2018
