Grace Notes: All My Might

By Debora Coty
It’s a common sight at strawberry harvesting time here in central Florida: dozens of hard-working people bending in the hot sun over rows of lush green plants freckled with red dots of ripe sweetness.
If you’ve never paused a moment to observe fruit harvesters, you really should … they move with strength, agility, speed, and intentionality as intriguing as choreographed dancers. It’s pretty inspiring, especially to a softie like me who earns her bread and butter sitting in a computer chair wiggling her fingers.
I would harbor a guess that strawberry-picking isn’t the dream job of most of the migrant workers swarming the fields, nevertheless they’re excellent at what they do.
Not just good; not just competent … excellent.
I’m completely mesmerized watching fingers fly from berry to flat as their hands dart from bush to bush. Then, when the flat is full, it’s swung onto one shoulder and sprinted down the long row of plants to the red trailer that serves as a collection depot.
The worker – man, woman, or child – then dashes back (I mean open-throttle running ) to resume his/her place in the field. I’m told that payment is by the flat and picking time is often limited, so rushing is a necessary element of the job.
As I stand there watching people who work harder every single day than I’ve physically worked in my collective adult life, I feel that I’m witnessing a real life demonstration of Ecclesiastes 9:10: “Whatever your hand finds to do, do it with all your might” (NASB).
Whatever, it says. Regardless of the lowliness or loftiness of the job before you … scrubbing floors, changing diapers, running a country, chopping onions, flying airplanes, digging ditches, performing surgeries, picking strawberries. Even writing books. Whatever it is, do it with all your might. And be proud of the fruit of your labor.
You’ll not only please your heavenly Father, but you’ll be infused with a strengthening dose of self-worth and purpose.
As I pedal back home to my well-worn computer chair, I pray for motivation to achieve with my writing even half the level of excellence and effort I’ve just witnessed in a strawberry field. And it would serve me well to wiggle more than just my fingers now and again.
—
Debora M. Coty is an inspirational speaker and award-winning author of over 100 articles and 13 books, including Fear, Faith, and a Fistful of Chocolate, More Beauty, Less Beast, and Too Blessed to Be Stressed. Debora also teaches writing workshops. Visit www.DeboraCoty.com
