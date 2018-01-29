HOA: FishHawk Fountains Open And HOA Dues Are Cut

By Kate Quesada
Park Square Fountains To Open For Play
The new Park Square Fountains, which have been under construction for months, will open to residents with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sunday, February 4, following the February Market Day in Park Square.
FishHawk Community Development District (CDD) II Vice-Chairman Pat Reilly will be present to stage opening remarks at the event, starting at 2 p.m.
The project required demolition of the original fountain and underground operating system and construction of a high-end commercial grade structure with state-of-the-art nozzles, controllers and operating systems. The mens’ and ladies’ restrooms adjacent to the fountain have also been renovated as part of the project which was funded by CDD II with available funds. For information, visit www.fishhawkcdd2.org.
FishHawk HOA Sees Dues Reduction
Residents of FishHawk Ranch may have noticed that their homeowners’ association (HOA) dues were significantly reduced for the 2018 calendar year. Many residents saw their bill going from $98.50 for the 2017 calendar year to only $47.50 for 2018. The fees were due January 1, 2018.
According to Community Association Manager Tonya Martinez, the HOA Board of Directors chose to utilize surplus operating funds in the HOA’s budget for 2018, which enabled them to reduce the assessments for many residents. Martinez stated that the board approved the budget for the master community HOA after accounting for expenses and dividing the costs among the homes in the main area of FishHawk. However, some areas, such as gated communities within FishHawk have separate budgets so did not see a reduction.
“The reduction is only for the FishHawk Ranch Master HOA,” said Martinez, who is an employee of Rizetta & Company. “The gated neighborhoods under the master did not have their service area budget and assessments reduced. Service areas are gated areas within the FishHawk Ranch master HOA which separate budgets for those homeowners residing inn those areas to pay for the expenses that only pertain to them within their gate neighborhoods. Other areas have sub-associations, on top of being members of the master association. Each of these sub-associations would determine their own budgets and assessments.”
For more information on the HOA fees, contact the HOA at 657-6629.
