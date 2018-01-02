By Kate Quesada
Park Square Fountains Open For Play
The new Park Square Fountains, which have been under construction for months, will open to residents with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sunday, January 4, following the January Market Day in Park Square.
FishHawk Community Development District (CDD) II Vice-Chairman Pat Reilly will be present to age opening remarks at the event, starting at 2 p.m.
The project required demolition of the original fountain and underground operating system and construction of a high-end commercial grade structure with state-of-the-art nozzles, controllers and operating systems. The mens’ and ladies’ restrooms adjacent to the fountain have also been renovated as part of the project which was funded by CDD II with available funds.
For more information, visit www.fishhawkcdd2.org.
FishHawk Food Truck Rally Returns
The January FishHawk Ranch Food Truck Rally will take place on Saturday, January 20 from 5-9 p.m. in the Osprey Club parking lot. Tampa Bay Food Truck Rally will roll out 15 food trucks, offering an eclectic selection of fine cuisine. Admission is free, customers only pay for the food they order and entertainment will be provided by a mobile DJ truck.
The rally is also an opportunity to help those in need as volunteers from Seeds of Hope, Inc. will be on hand to collect pasta, canned fruit, cereal, peanut butter and jelly, rice, canned tuna and chicken and pancake mix for those in need.
Parking will be available directly across the street at Bevis Elementary. Lawn chairs and picnic blankets are welcome as seating is available on a first come, first served basis.
For more information, visit www.tampabayfoodtruckrally.com.
Related
January 2, 2018
HOA: Fountain Opening, Food Trucks And More
By Kate Quesada
Park Square Fountains Open For Play
The new Park Square Fountains, which have been under construction for months, will open to residents with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sunday, January 4, following the January Market Day in Park Square.
FishHawk Community Development District (CDD) II Vice-Chairman Pat Reilly will be present to age opening remarks at the event, starting at 2 p.m.
The project required demolition of the original fountain and underground operating system and construction of a high-end commercial grade structure with state-of-the-art nozzles, controllers and operating systems. The mens’ and ladies’ restrooms adjacent to the fountain have also been renovated as part of the project which was funded by CDD II with available funds.
For more information, visit www.fishhawkcdd2.org.
FishHawk Food Truck Rally Returns
The January FishHawk Ranch Food Truck Rally will take place on Saturday, January 20 from 5-9 p.m. in the Osprey Club parking lot. Tampa Bay Food Truck Rally will roll out 15 food trucks, offering an eclectic selection of fine cuisine. Admission is free, customers only pay for the food they order and entertainment will be provided by a mobile DJ truck.
The rally is also an opportunity to help those in need as volunteers from Seeds of Hope, Inc. will be on hand to collect pasta, canned fruit, cereal, peanut butter and jelly, rice, canned tuna and chicken and pancake mix for those in need.
Parking will be available directly across the street at Bevis Elementary. Lawn chairs and picnic blankets are welcome as seating is available on a first come, first served basis.
For more information, visit www.tampabayfoodtruckrally.com.
Related
By Kate Quesada Bloomingdale/FishHawk, HOA