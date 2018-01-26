Hooked On Christian Books: So, You Just Got Engaged?

By Kelly Wise Valdes
Congratulations! You’re engaged! The holiday season is one of the most popular times of the year to get engaged. Many couples are engaged at Christmas-time and many more will be engaged by Valentines Day. Knowing that you have committed to spending the rest of your life with someone and anticipating your new life together is incredibly exciting.
If you’re one of those happy couples, you’re probably focused now on choosing a wedding venue, picking your wedding party and starting the guest list. But it’s also important to start your marriage off with both of you on the same page. Engagement can be one of the most beautiful and most challenging times in relationship. Cultivating an engagement that is Christ-centered is important, especially in today’s world. So whether you are currently engaged or talking about engagement, there are many books to help you in this journey.
Before You Say I Do: A Marriage Preparation Guide for Couples
By: H. Norman Wright, Wes Roberts
Before you tie-the-knot, take some time to get to know each other by discussing important topics like children, money, spiritual beliefs, communication styles and conflicts. This interactive, Christian-based marriage preparation manual for couples will help to strengthen your relationship and deepen your bond with one another.
Getting Ready for Marriage: A Practical Road Map for Your Journey Together
By: Jim Burns, Doug Fields
This book pours decades of experience into a fresh, current and practical guide tailor-made for couples approaching marriage. Explore family history, communication styles, money matters and sexual intimacy that will define and prepare you for the work and rewards of a healthy union. This book is designed to guide relationships for the long haul.
From Me to We: A Premarital Guide for the Bride- and Groom-to-Be
By: Lucille Williams
From Me to We is a transparent, honest and informative guide for the bride-and-groom-to-be that will inspire them to safeguard their marriage by tackling tough questions and issues before they say, “I Do.” Topics are addressed from a biblical perspective and include forgiveness, communication, expectations, sex and money.
Preparing for Marriage God’s Way
By: Wayne A. Mack
This faith-based book uses thoughtful self-examination to reveal the personalities, background and expectations that you and your partner are bringing to your union. This book explains God’s expectations for marriage and equips couples with his solutions for dealing with typical marriage conflicts. Three follow-up lessons after your marriage help you to reflect on all that’s happened after you said, “I do.”
