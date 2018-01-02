Job Fair, Veteran’s Honor Mission & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Veterans Job Fair Tampa
RecruitMilitary helps military veterans and military spouses connect with employers that seek to attract, hire and retain America’s best talent. RecruitMilitary and DAV will host a Veterans Job Fair on Thursday, January 11, 2018 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Armature Works, 1910 N. Ola Ave. in Tampa.
This is a free hiring event for veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Reserve members and military spouses.
State Rep. Ross Spano, R-Dover, Has Filed To Run For Attorney General In 2018
State Rep. Ross Spano, now in his third two-year term in the state House, becomes the fourth candidate to enter the Republican primary for the seat term-limited Attorney General Pam Bondi will vacate next year.
Asked why he’s entering what promises to be a tough primary with three other well-known candidates, one from his own home turf, Spano said he believes he stands out in the field.
“If I felt the right person was already in the race I wouldn’t have chosen to run,” he said. “I’m the only one that has legislative experience, the conservative values and the actual courtroom experience, plus I’m the only one with substantial criminal justice experience.”
Spano is an estate planning and probate attorney, but has served on the House criminal justice subcommittee of the Judiciary Committee, currently as chairman.
Spano, 51, is married and has four children ages 18-25. He graduated from the University of South Florida and the Florida State University law school.
Yellow Ribbon Flight To Honor Veterans
The Yellow Ribbon mission taking Veterans from Lakeland Linder Airport to Washington DC will take place on April 11, 2018.
The mission will be a one day event departing early in the morning and returning that day.
The mission will take place during the Sun ‘n Fun Fly-in. All Veterans who have not participated in a previous Honor Flight or Flight to Honor are eligible.
At the request of numerous veterans of the Vietnam and later eras, options were created that a veteran may select to participate on the mission.
Option 1. Veteran accompanied by a Guardian. This is primarily for a Veteran requiring physical assistance and/or a Guardian specifically requesting to accompany a particular Veteran. The Guardian donates $450 for the opportunity. No cost to the Veteran.
Option 2. Veteran unaccompanied by a Guardian, but sponsored by a family member, employer, organization or friend. The sponsor contributes $250 for a seat on the mission for the Veteran.
Option 3. Veteran unaccompanied by a Guardian sponsors himself or herself and donates $250 for a seat on the mission.
For Options 2 and 3, the Veteran must be physically capable of completing the mission without assistance such as a walker, wheelchair or other mobility device. This does not preclude another veteran accompanying a veteran needing assistance.
Veterans wishing to participate are urged to submit an application as soon as possible. Visit PolkVeteransCouncil.com to download an application.
Two Citizens Honored By League Of Women Voters Of Hillsborough County
The League of Women Voters of Hillsborough County (LWVHC) is announcing the selection of two distinguished individuals to be honored for their contributions to the local community and Florida. The following individuals will be honored at the LWVHC Lifetime Achievement Award Luncheon on Thursday, February 8 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Doubletree by Hilton Tampa Airport – Westshore Hotel, 4500 West Cypress St.
Geraldine McKinnon Twine – 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award: As a young wife and mother living in the segregated south of the 1960s, and in the face of social and societal obstacles, Twine defied barriers, acquired professional credentials, and attained academic degrees. Now a retired advanced registered nurse practitioner, Twine’s legacy of empowerment and drive lives on through the Geraldine Twine Endowed Scholarship providing financial support to a full-time undergraduate student studying within USF Health with a preference towards Nursing majors and members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.
Joe Guidry – 2018 Sydney & Thalia Potter Civic Leadership Award: As an editorial writer at The Tampa Tribune from 1984 until the newspaper ceased publication in May 2016, Joe Guidry successfully championed environmental stewardship and wise growth management. With his pen, Guidry has done much to protect Florida’s environment. Guidry’s reasoning encouraged grass roots activists, brought new advocates to the table, and persuaded decision-makers to protect our natural resources.
Registration and more information is available at www.hclwv.org/laa.
