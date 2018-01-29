Lithia Springs Elementary Students ‘Stand Up’ for Healthy Living

By Tamas Mondovics
A group of Lithia Springs Elementary School fifth grade math students said no to a traditional classroom setting after participating in a recent initiative promoting healthy living.
Thanks to a partnership between Ergotron, a global manufacturer of sit-stand and mobile workstations used in education, healthcare and office environments, the Dairy Council of Florida and Fuel Up to Play 60, the students have been actively making use of two-dozen standing desks.
The Dairy Council of Florida worked closely with Ergotron to identify a school for the desk grant to promote physical activity while learning.
Lithia Springs Elementary School, located at 4332 Lynx Paw Trail in Valrico, is a Fuel up to Play 60 and Buccaneers Academy School.
The LearnFit desks donated by Ergotron earlier in the year gave students an opportunity to use the new workstations and to present their research and findings to school faculty, company officials and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ mascot in areas of healthy habits, flexibility, efficiency, and the work station’s various unique features.
“The kids just love the new desks,” said fifth grade math teacher, Melissa Forsythe.
Emphasizing the benefits, Forsythe said that one of the primary results of using the adjustable desks is flexibility.
“The best thing is that we are doing a lot of group work and the standing desks can be moved around the classroom quickly,” she said adding, “We are much more efficient with our time during class.”
According to Betsey Banker, Wellness Market Manager at Ergotron, studies have shown that adding low-level activity throughout the day offers a variety of benefits, such as boosting energy and focus, burning calories and supporting heart health.
“When kids are given this access, there is no shortage of positive expressions,” Banker said. “The partnership provides students with a more active classroom setting through a sit-stand approach.”
Measured by the students’ findings, Banker was not disappointed during last month’s science fair-style presentation showcasing the benefits of working at their LearnFit Adjustable Standing Desks.
Ten-year-old Janvi Patel did not hesitate to get to the point when she said, “When you are standing up, it feels comfortable.”
Fellow student, Aubrey Hastings, 10, added, “I like to adjust the desk so I can either stand or sit if I want. When you sit, you get tired, but standing helps you pay more attention.”
Pleased with the students’ diligent participation in the initiative, Principal, Kevin Martin thanked all partnering companies and the representatives for the opportunity to promote the healthy living.
Learn more about Ergotron’s education initiatives at education.ergotron.com.
Related
January 29, 2018
Lithia Springs Elementary Students ‘Stand Up’ for Healthy Living
By Tamas Mondovics
A group of Lithia Springs Elementary School fifth grade math students said no to a traditional classroom setting after participating in a recent initiative promoting healthy living.
Thanks to a partnership between Ergotron, a global manufacturer of sit-stand and mobile workstations used in education, healthcare and office environments, the Dairy Council of Florida and Fuel Up to Play 60, the students have been actively making use of two-dozen standing desks.
The Dairy Council of Florida worked closely with Ergotron to identify a school for the desk grant to promote physical activity while learning.
Lithia Springs Elementary School, located at 4332 Lynx Paw Trail in Valrico, is a Fuel up to Play 60 and Buccaneers Academy School.
The LearnFit desks donated by Ergotron earlier in the year gave students an opportunity to use the new workstations and to present their research and findings to school faculty, company officials and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ mascot in areas of healthy habits, flexibility, efficiency, and the work station’s various unique features.
“The kids just love the new desks,” said fifth grade math teacher, Melissa Forsythe.
Emphasizing the benefits, Forsythe said that one of the primary results of using the adjustable desks is flexibility.
“The best thing is that we are doing a lot of group work and the standing desks can be moved around the classroom quickly,” she said adding, “We are much more efficient with our time during class.”
According to Betsey Banker, Wellness Market Manager at Ergotron, studies have shown that adding low-level activity throughout the day offers a variety of benefits, such as boosting energy and focus, burning calories and supporting heart health.
“When kids are given this access, there is no shortage of positive expressions,” Banker said. “The partnership provides students with a more active classroom setting through a sit-stand approach.”
Measured by the students’ findings, Banker was not disappointed during last month’s science fair-style presentation showcasing the benefits of working at their LearnFit Adjustable Standing Desks.
Ten-year-old Janvi Patel did not hesitate to get to the point when she said, “When you are standing up, it feels comfortable.”
Fellow student, Aubrey Hastings, 10, added, “I like to adjust the desk so I can either stand or sit if I want. When you sit, you get tired, but standing helps you pay more attention.”
Pleased with the students’ diligent participation in the initiative, Principal, Kevin Martin thanked all partnering companies and the representatives for the opportunity to promote the healthy living.
Learn more about Ergotron’s education initiatives at education.ergotron.com.
Related
By Tamas Mondovics Charity or Non-Profit Story, Education, Health & Wellness