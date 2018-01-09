Local Charities Are The Winners At Kappa Kappa Bunco

By Michelle Colesanti
The Kappa Kappa Chapter of Kappa Delta Phi invites you to come and join the fun at its annual Bunco fundraiser on Thursday, January 25 at 6 p.m. at Center Place, 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon.
Enjoy a light dinner served with soft drinks, wine and table snacks served by the Kohl’s Volunteers who are very active within the community.
Socialize and meet some Bunco enthusiasts; possibly go home with a prize, and help out your community by supporting local children’s charities. It’s quick to learn how to play if you are a novice.
Kappa Kappa was established in 1965. Nancy Kelley said, “It is involved in several local civic concerns and proceeds from the Bunco fundraising event will benefit [the following local] organizations.”
Kappa Kappa helps ECHO, which provides emergency care to families in need and to help them toward self-sufficiency. Since 1987, ECHO has assisted over 180,000 individuals, over half children within the community, and combating hunger in the local community by donating funds to local food pantries such as Nativity Outreach.
It supports various programs and events at Center Place, which promotes the arts in Eastern Hillsborough County since 1976. Over 17,500 children and adults have attended theatrical performances in 2015 and 5,000 have taken art classes.
A Kid’s Place provides foster care and a loving home for abused, neglected, or abandoned children and Kappa Kappa donates to help the kids.
Kappa Kappa also supports and provides swim lessons for children at the Campo YMCA. For parents who cannot afford the lessons, this is a lifesaver.
“One thing special about our community is how supportive our charity groups among ourselves. Attendees from Valrico Service League, Brandon Junior Woman’s Club, and Charity Chicks can be seen supporting our event and likewise we support them at their functions,” Kelley noted.
Bring your friends and come out for a night of fun to support your community.
Tickets cost $20 and are available at Center Place or at the door. For more information, call Connie at 601-6784.
