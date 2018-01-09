Rae’s Accounting Offers Expert IRS Representation & Income Tax Preparation

By Nick Nahas
Robin Rae Huntley, EA has always had a passion for helping people with financial advice. Born and raised in Sackets Harbor, New York, she became interested in doing taxes when she was in college at Syracuse University. She volunteered at a local nonprofit through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, and she later became an Enrolled Agent, an expert on taxes. “I want to be able to help small businesses start up and help people who are in trouble with the IRS,” Huntley said.
With over two decades of income tax preparation experience and a master’s degree in Taxation from Walsh College, Huntley started her own firm, Rae’s Accounting, in 2015. Services offered include IRS representation, bookkeeping, payroll and tax representation. She is federally licensed to represent her clients before the IRS. Huntley does not work for the IRS, she works for her clients and ensures expert representation. The first initial one-hour consultation is free.
Huntley was a controller for a steel company for eight years in Detroit, Michigan, where she later started a practice. She also was an invoicing and accounts receivable clerk for a small family owned retail store for four years. Last year she sold her practice up north and moved to Florida and started Rae’s Accounting, LLC.
Huntley is also a part of the National Association of Enrolled Agents, is on the board of the Florida Association of Enrolled Agents, and is on the board for the Sun Post Chapter of Enrolled Agents. She will go to Washington D.C. in May to lobby for IRS and tax reform. Huntley is involved in virtually all aspects of tax.
Huntley’s goal is to continue to educate people and small businesses on tax planning in order to help them grow. “My sole purpose is to provide my clients with highly personalized tax, accounting and financial advice. By providing the best service possible at affordable rates, I have formed countless rewarding business relationships and have helped my clients grow,” Huntley said. “In fact, almost all of my new business comes from client referrals.”
For more information, you can visit www.RaesAccounting.com. The office is located at 200 Frandorson Circle, Suite 210 in Apollo Beach.
Related
January 9, 2018
Rae’s Accounting Offers Expert IRS Representation & Income Tax Preparation
By Nick Nahas
Robin Rae Huntley, EA has always had a passion for helping people with financial advice. Born and raised in Sackets Harbor, New York, she became interested in doing taxes when she was in college at Syracuse University. She volunteered at a local nonprofit through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, and she later became an Enrolled Agent, an expert on taxes. “I want to be able to help small businesses start up and help people who are in trouble with the IRS,” Huntley said.
With over two decades of income tax preparation experience and a master’s degree in Taxation from Walsh College, Huntley started her own firm, Rae’s Accounting, in 2015. Services offered include IRS representation, bookkeeping, payroll and tax representation. She is federally licensed to represent her clients before the IRS. Huntley does not work for the IRS, she works for her clients and ensures expert representation. The first initial one-hour consultation is free.
Huntley was a controller for a steel company for eight years in Detroit, Michigan, where she later started a practice. She also was an invoicing and accounts receivable clerk for a small family owned retail store for four years. Last year she sold her practice up north and moved to Florida and started Rae’s Accounting, LLC.
Huntley is also a part of the National Association of Enrolled Agents, is on the board of the Florida Association of Enrolled Agents, and is on the board for the Sun Post Chapter of Enrolled Agents. She will go to Washington D.C. in May to lobby for IRS and tax reform. Huntley is involved in virtually all aspects of tax.
Huntley’s goal is to continue to educate people and small businesses on tax planning in order to help them grow. “My sole purpose is to provide my clients with highly personalized tax, accounting and financial advice. By providing the best service possible at affordable rates, I have formed countless rewarding business relationships and have helped my clients grow,” Huntley said. “In fact, almost all of my new business comes from client referrals.”
For more information, you can visit www.RaesAccounting.com. The office is located at 200 Frandorson Circle, Suite 210 in Apollo Beach.
Related
By Nick Nahas Business, Press Releases, Riverview/Apollo Beach