Randall Middle And Newsome High Schools Present ANGST: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety

Staff Report
Join the Newsome High School (NHS) and Randall Middle School (RMS) PTSAs for an important discussion on the most common struggle facing our children today: anxiety.
On February 7 from 6-7:30 P.M. in the Newsome High auditorium, the NHS and RMS PTSAs will hold a special screening of the documentary Angst: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety. The joint PTSA effort has one goal: to open up a dialogue between local families, community leaders and experts. IndieFlix, a leading independent online streaming platform, along with its nonprofit arm, the IndieFlix Foundation (the producers of last year’s PTSA event SCREENAGERS), is sparking a global conversation about anxiety through screenings of this brand-new documentary.
The event will feature a viewing of the 56-minute film, followed by an informative panel discussion. This film is designed to address the silent and invisible mental health challenges of anxiety that have afflicted many of our kids and families. Angst not only addresses anxiety but offers free, carefully vetted resources and tools.
Producers Scilla Andreen and Karin Gornick have one goal: to start conversation and raise awareness around anxiety globally. Through candid interviews, they utilize the power of film to tell the stories of many kids and teens who discuss their anxiety and its impact on their lives and relationships, as well as how they’ve found solutions and hope. The film also includes a special interview with Michael Phelps, a mental health advocate and one of the greatest athletes of all-time. In addition, the documentary provides discussions with mental health experts about the causes of anxiety and its sociological effects, along with the help, resources and tools available to address the condition.
Mark your calendars for the evening of February 7th and join the community in this global conversation and movement to help raise awareness around anxiety. The bottom line is that anxiety is treatable! For questions or information, contact Melissa Parker at programs@newsomehighschoolptsa.org or Kathi Hayes at President@RandallPTSA.org.
Related
January 29, 2018
Randall Middle And Newsome High Schools Present ANGST: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety
Staff Report
Join the Newsome High School (NHS) and Randall Middle School (RMS) PTSAs for an important discussion on the most common struggle facing our children today: anxiety.
On February 7 from 6-7:30 P.M. in the Newsome High auditorium, the NHS and RMS PTSAs will hold a special screening of the documentary Angst: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety. The joint PTSA effort has one goal: to open up a dialogue between local families, community leaders and experts. IndieFlix, a leading independent online streaming platform, along with its nonprofit arm, the IndieFlix Foundation (the producers of last year’s PTSA event SCREENAGERS), is sparking a global conversation about anxiety through screenings of this brand-new documentary.
The event will feature a viewing of the 56-minute film, followed by an informative panel discussion. This film is designed to address the silent and invisible mental health challenges of anxiety that have afflicted many of our kids and families. Angst not only addresses anxiety but offers free, carefully vetted resources and tools.
Producers Scilla Andreen and Karin Gornick have one goal: to start conversation and raise awareness around anxiety globally. Through candid interviews, they utilize the power of film to tell the stories of many kids and teens who discuss their anxiety and its impact on their lives and relationships, as well as how they’ve found solutions and hope. The film also includes a special interview with Michael Phelps, a mental health advocate and one of the greatest athletes of all-time. In addition, the documentary provides discussions with mental health experts about the causes of anxiety and its sociological effects, along with the help, resources and tools available to address the condition.
Mark your calendars for the evening of February 7th and join the community in this global conversation and movement to help raise awareness around anxiety. The bottom line is that anxiety is treatable! For questions or information, contact Melissa Parker at programs@newsomehighschoolptsa.org or Kathi Hayes at President@RandallPTSA.org.
Related
By Press Release Activities, Bloomingdale/FishHawk, Charity or Non-Profit Story, Community, Education, Events, Featured Stories, Health & Wellness, Kids and Children, Press Releases